Health Canada has issued a recall for over 1.2 million popular kitchen products that were sold in the country. Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using the recalled products,” and are being advised on the next steps.

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Thermos Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Canadian Thermos Product Inc. brand Thermos Stainless King Food Jars. The affected models include model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, which were manufactured before July 2023; and Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle with model number SK3010, which was discontinued in 2016.

The containers were sold in a variety of colours. They came in sizes of 16-oz (470 ml) model number SK3000, 24-oz (710 ml) model number SK3020, and 40-oz (1.2 l) model number SK3010. You can also find the Thermos trademark located on the side of the product. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the recalled containers.

According to Health Canada, “if perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, posing serious impact injury and laceration hazards.”

As of June 24, 2026, there have been 10 reports of incidents on Canada, and 3 reports of injuries.

What to Do with the Recalled Thermos Products

Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using the recalled products and visit the Canadian Thermos Products Inc. website for more information.”

You can find the Thermos recall page here, and you can also visit the Health Canada page here.