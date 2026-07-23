If you’ve purchased an Apple gift card recently, you could be eligible to claim a chunk of cash from a $1.25-million class action settlement.

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We cover everything you need to know about the lawsuit, including whether or not you can file a claim.

Apple Gift Card Class Action Settlement

The class action website explains that “if you are a person in Canada who (a) purchased one or more iTunes, App Store or Apple Music gift cards (an “Eligible Gift Card”) from January 1, 2016 to the date of the Final Order, (b) provided the redemption code of such Eligible Gift Card to a third party unknown to you, who sought the code under false pretenses, and (c) you did not receive a full refund or other form of compensation for your complete losses from Apple or any third party, you could be affected by this class action lawsuit.”

The lawsuit was commenced in Ontario against Apple Inc., Apple Value Services, and Apple Canada Inc. “on behalf of Canadians who did not receive full refunds or compensation in connection with a certain type of gift card scam conducted by third-party fraudsters (the “Action”).”

Apple denies that it had any responsibility to provide such refunds. Thus, it denies all allegations of wrongdoing, and none of the claims were proven in Court.

The Next Steps

The class action has now been certified for settlement purposes. In the case that it is approved, then the settlement will provide benefits to the class. If you wish to be part of the class action, then you don’t need to do anything yet.

The class action settlement hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2026. You can visit the class action website for more information here.