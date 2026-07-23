It’s hot in Vancouver, but that’s not a statement that will surprise anyone who’s stepped outside of their homes in the past few days.

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While the heat warnings have since been lifted from the city, it’s still going to be fairly warm for the next few days as wildfires burn all around the province— not to mention the air quality warning that was recently announced.

If you’re looking for a way to stay cool and hydrated, the City of Vancouver has a very handy tool that can help you locate where to beat the heat.

Where to Find Cooling Centres in Vancouver

The City of Vancouver has an interactive “Where to keep cool” map that allows you to explore the city’s cooling options before you set off into the heat. Or if you’re already in the heat, then you can easily access this tool online to find some relief from the sun.

It lists a variety of locations, including:

Cooling Centres

Misting stations

Spray Parks

Wading Pools

Handwashing Stations

Water Fountains

Weather Protected Plazas

The map lets you to find any number of locations you desire. If you’re specifically looking for some spray parks, then all you need to do is select “Spray Parks” on the side bar and you’ll be able to see their locations on a map of Vancouver. The same goes for any of the other location-specific markers.

To check out the entire map, head here.