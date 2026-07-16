Easy Kid-Friendly Day Trips From Vancouver Everyone Will Love

Sometimes all you need is a full tank of gas, a few snacks, and a destination that makes the weekend feel like a little getaway. The best part? Some of the best family day trips near Vancouver are closer than you think.

Whether you’re in the mood for a beach day, a waterfall hike, a farm visit, or a mountain adventure, there are plenty of family-friendly day trips near Vancouver that are perfect for kids of all ages.

We’ve sorted them by drive time to make planning your next family adventure a little easier.

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Day Trips from Vancouver – Under 45 Minutes

These spots are close enough for a spontaneous outing but still feel like a fun little escape.

Lynn Canyon Park (North Vancouver)

A lush rain forest with suspension bridges, river pools, and deep green forest trails—this one’s always a hit with kids who love to explore. Cross the suspension bridge, check out the waterfalls, and enjoy an easy forest adventure, all without an admission fee.

Address: 3663 Park Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, typically 7 a.m. to dusk

Steveston Village (Richmond)

It’s hard to beat a day in Steveston. Kids can play at the newly renovated Steveston Community Park, cool off at the seasonal splash park, dig in the giant sand play area, then wander the waterfront for fish and chips or ice cream.

Address: 4011 Moncton Street, Richmond

Cost: Free

Hours: Village open daily; parks typically dawn to dusk

Richmond Nature Park (Richmond)

A peaceful little escape where kids can wander easy boardwalk trails through a rare peat bog, spotting turtles, birds, and butterflies along the way. There’s also the Nature House for a fun hands-on stop, plus a small nature-themed playground near the entrance for a quick play break.

Address: 11851 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, typically 7 a.m. to dusk

Nature House: Typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (seasonal variations)

Barnet Marine Park (Burnaby)

A relaxed waterfront park that’s great for beachcombing, watching trains, or enjoying a picnic with Burrard Inlet views.

Address: 8181 Barnet Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, dawn to dusk

Burnaby Village Museum (Burnaby)

It feels like you’re stepping right into another era here, with heritage buildings, a vintage carousel, and lots of open space to wander and explore at your own pace.

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free (carousel rides extra)

Hours: Seasonal (typically 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when open)

Grouse Mountain (North Vancouver)

Ride the Skyride to the top for incredible views, wildlife, scenic walking trails, and seasonal family activities that make it feel like a full-day adventure.

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: From approx. $89 adults (child and family rates available)

Hours: Typically 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (varies seasonally)

Day Trips from Vancouver – 45–90 Minutes

Far enough to feel like a mini road trip, but still easy to do in a day.

Golden Ears Provincial Park (Maple Ridge)

Pack a picnic and spend the day by Alouette Lake, explore easy trails, or simply let the kids run around surrounded by nature.

Address: Golden Ears Parkway, Maple Ridge

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fort Langley

This charming riverside village is one of those places that’s just fun to wander around. You’ve got cozy cafés, ice cream stops, little boutique shops, and the National Historic Site close by if you want to add a bit of history into the day.

Address: 23433 Mavis Avenue, Langley Township

Cost: Free to explore (National Historic Site extra)

Hours: Village open daily; shops typically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eagle Acres Dairy (Langley)

Kids can meet dairy cows, learn how a working farm operates, and even watch robotic milking in action during guided tours.

Address: 8796 240 Street, Langley Township

Cost: Paid admission (seasonal tours)

Hours: By booking (seasonal)

Krause Berry Farms (Langley)

Krause Berry Farms is a relaxed family stop with fresh waffles, berry picking, a bakery, and a farm market that makes it an easy favourite during the growing season.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley

Cost: Free entry (food and U-pick extra)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (seasonal)

Sea to Sky Gondola (Squamish)

The ride up is half the fun. At the top you’ll find easy walking trails, a suspension bridge, and some of the best mountain views in B.C.

Address: 36800 Highway 99, Squamish

Cost: From approx. $75 adults

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (seasonal)

Alice Lake Provincial Park (Squamish)

Alice Lake Provincial Park is a super easy family-friendly spot with calm swimming areas, short trails, and plenty of picnic space. It’s relaxed, safe for all ages, and you can just show up and enjoy the day without much planning.

Address: Highway 99, Squamish

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Day Trips from Vancouver – 90 Minutes–2 Hours

If you’ve got the whole day, these spots are well worth the drive.

Harrison Hot Springs

Spend the day at the sandy beach, let the kids splash in Harrison Lake, and finish with an ice cream while strolling the waterfront. Every summer, Harrison lake is also home to a giant inflatable water park that includes a inflatable pillow where guest can jump on and bounce off.

Address: Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free

Hours: Beach access daily; town always open

Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park (Chilliwack)

A short, easy walk brings you to a stunning 60-metre waterfall that feels like a curtain of water pouring down the cliff. It’s an easy stop even with younger kids—and in summer, it’s also a great place to cool off and enjoy the splash and spray up close.

Address: Bridal Falls Road, Chilliwack

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, dawn to dusk

Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake is the kind of place where the day just slips away. You can splash in the shallow water, build sandcastles, and just hang out by the beach, or level it up with a visit to the nearby waterpark if you’re up for more action.

Address: Sunnyside Boulevard, Cultus Lake

Cost: Beach access free

Hours: Park access daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Maan Farms (Abbotsford)

Depending on the season, you’ll find berry picking, farm animals, playgrounds, and family-friendly festivals that easily fill an afternoon.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: From approx. $18 per person (seasonal)

Hours: Typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (seasonal)

Othello Tunnels (Hope)

One of B.C.’s most unique walks, featuring dramatic railway tunnels carved through towering canyon walls. Check ahead, as trail access can change due to maintenance.

Address: Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park, Hope

Cost: Free

Hours: Seasonal access (typically May–October)

Day Trips from Vancouver – More Than 2 Hours

These are the adventures that feel like a real vacation—without needing to book a flight.

Whistler Village

Spend the day wandering Whistler’s pedestrian village surrounded by mountains, with lakes, playgrounds, easy trails, and plenty of spots to grab a treat along the way. Even without the big attractions, it’s one of those places where you can just stroll, explore, and enjoy the scenery at your own pace.

Whistler’s free summer concert series is also returning with live music, movies and watch parties. You can learn more about it here.

Address: Whistler Village, Whistler

Cost: Free to explore (activities extra)

Hours: Open daily year-round

Hell’s Gate Airtram (Fraser Canyon)

Ride the airtram high above the Fraser River before exploring suspension bridges, walking trails, and the visitor centre below.

Address: 43111 Trans-Canada Highway, Boston Bar

Cost: Approx. $38 adults

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (seasonal)

Gibsons (Sunshine Coast)

A short ferry ride brings you to a charming waterfront community with beaches, parks, cafés, and plenty of room for kids to explore.

Address: Gibsons, BC

Cost: Free to explore (ferry required)

Hours: Open daily

Parksville Beach (Vancouver Island)

Wide sandy beaches, calm shallow water, and plenty of space for kids to run around. It is one of the most family-friendly beach spots in BC. If you’re turning it into a weekend trip, it’s the kind of place where little ones can splash, dig in the sand, and stay happily entertained for hours.

Address: Island Highway West, Parksville

Cost: Free

Hours: Open daily

Salt Spring Island

Salt Spring Island has a relaxed, easygoing vibe that feels like a little escape from the city. You can wander from farmers’ markets to quiet beaches and small farm stands all in one day.

Address: Salt Spring Island, BC

Cost: Free to explore (ferry required)

Hours: Open daily; market days seasonal

Nairn Falls Provincial Park (Pemberton)

This easy hike rewards families with a powerful waterfall and beautiful forest scenery that’s manageable for most school-aged kids.

Address: Highway 99, Pemberton

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Elk Falls Provincial Park (Campbell River)

Cross the suspension bridge, listen to the rushing waterfall below, and take in some of the best views Vancouver Island has to offer. It’s one of those spots that really sticks with you—and definitely worth the drive if you’re exploring the island.

Address: Mill Road, Campbell River

Cost: Free

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No matter how much time you’ve got, there’s always something fun nearby. From parks to beaches, farms, and easy day trips, Metro Vancouver makes it simple to turn any weekend into a little adventure.