Looking for the best places to meet fluffy farm animals in Metro Vancouver?

Whether you’re planning a fun family outing or simply want to spend the day surrounded by goats, sheep, bunnies, alpacas, and other adorable animals, these local farms are perfect for getting outside and enjoying some wholesome countryside charm.

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Farms with Fluffy Animals near Metro Vancouver

Maplewood Farm (North Vancouver)

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For a classic farm day, head to Maplewood Farm, where you can meet more than 200 animals, from goats and sheep to rabbits, ponies, and ducks.

Address: 405 Seymour River Pl, North Vancouver, BC

Cost: Adults $10.95–$13 | Kids/Seniors $6.50–$8.50 | Under 18 months free

Hours: Daily 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (8:30 a.m. on select weekends/seasonal days)

Aldor Acres Family Farm (Langley)

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You’ll find everything from goats and sheep to bunnies, chicks, and ducklings at Aldor Acres. Seasonal favourites like hayrides and pumpkin patches make every visit even more fun.

Address: 24990 84 Ave, Langley, BC

Cost: $15+ per person (seasonal pricing)

Hours: Seasonal only (9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Maan Farms Country Experience (Abbotsford)

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If you’ve ever wanted to meet a fluffy Highland cow up close, now’s your chance. Maan Farms has welcomed adorable new Highland cattle to its petting animal lineup, giving visitors another reason to stop by the popular Fraser Valley destination. Along with the farm’s other friendly animals, the shaggy newcomers are ready for cuddles, photos, and plenty of attention.

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: $20+ (depending on the experience)

Hours: Daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (seasonal events may impact these hours)

The Little Escape (Aldergrove)

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Looking for a unique farm stay? Spend the night at The Little Escape with friendly alpacas, horses, and other adorable farm animals, with all-you-can-eat AYCE Korean BBQ, breakfast, and blueberry picking included in the overnight stay. You can also feed the animals and watch bunnies roam around the farm.

Address: 3078 275 St, Aldergrove, BC

Cost: $268–$388 per night (varies by package)

Hours: By booking (check-in & activities vary)

Kensington Prairie Farm Ltd. (Aldergrove)

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The main draw of this little farm is the many alpacas. They offer both drop-ins as well as full experience packages. There are also llamas, bunnies, chickens, ducks, pigs, donkeys, and more. There is also a small playground perfect for the little ones to play at as well as a gift shop that offers soft alpaca wool goods.

Address: 1736 248 St, Aldergrove, BC

Cost: $7.50+ per person. Tours are extra and must be pre-booked

Hours: Friday – 12PM – 5PM, Saturday – 10AM – 4PM, Sunday – 12PM – 4PM

Birchwood Dairy (Abbotsford)

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There’s more than just ice cream at Birchwood Dairy. Meet the cows, stop by the seasonal petting zoo, and treat yourself to a scoop before you head home.

Address: 1154 Fadden Rd, Abbotsford, BC

Cost: Free entry (tours by booking)

Hours: Seasonal summer hours (9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.)

Willowview Farms (Abbotsford)

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If you’re looking for a quieter farm experience, Willowview Farms is home to friendly goats, sheep, rabbits, and more during seasonal events throughout the year.

Address: 288 McCallum Rd, Abbotsford, BC

Cost: $10–$15 (event-based)

Hours: Seasonal only

Greendale Acres (Chilliwack)

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Out in the Fraser Valley? Greendale Acres is worth pulling over for—you’ll find fluffy farm animals, seasonal fun, and plenty of open space to explore. They also have special events around Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, as well as tulips, corn mazes and more.

Address: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack, BC

Cost: $10–$20 (varies by event/season)

Hours: Seasonal (hours vary by festival/event)

From alpaca stays to classic petting farms, Metro Vancouver is packed with spots where you can meet goats, bunnies, sheep, and more. Perfect if you just want a fun, easy day out surrounded by cute, fluffy animals.