Summer in Metro Vancouver is full of great outdoor days, but sometimes you just need an easy indoor plan—whether it’s a heat wave, smoky skies, or you just want a break from the routine.

That’s where these summer-friendly indoor venues for high-energy kids come in. They’re fun, active, and perfect for climbing, jumping, and exploring while you get a bit of a breather indoors.

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Fun Indoor Venues for Kids in Metro Vancouver

The Adventure Zone (Granville Island)

Tucked inside the Kids Market on Granville Island, The Adventure Zone is one of those spots where kids can really let loose for a while.

With multi-level play structures, a giant ball pit, and arcade-style games, it’s a solid spot for burning energy right in the middle of Granville Island.

Address: 1496 Cartwright Street #230, Vancouver

Admission: $10–$15 per child (varies by time and age)

Best For: Ages 2–10

The Hive Climbing Centre (Vancouver)

The Hive Climbing Centre is a modern indoor climbing gym designed for all ages and skill levels.

Kids can try bouldering walls, climbing routes, and structured challenges in a bright, supportive environment. There are one-day drop in options as well as kids summer camps.

Address: 520 Industrial Ave, Vancouver (They also have locations at Port Coquitlam, Surrey, and North Vancouver)

Admission: Day passes $20–$25 youth range (varies by location)

Best For: Ages 5+

Science World (Vancouver)

If there’s one place that never gets old for families, it’s Science World. With hands-on exhibits, interactive zones, live demos, and kids’ areas, it’s easy for children to spend hours exploring without even noticing they’re learning.

It also has a closed-off early learners’ space (Wonder Gallery) designed for younger children, offering a quieter, safe area with sensory play for toddlers and preschoolers.

Address: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $37.50, children (3–12) $25.50, and memberships are also available

Best For: Ages 3–12

Go Bananas (North Vancouver)

Go Bananas is a classic indoor play centre with multi-level climbing structures, slides, and dedicated toddler areas.

It’s simple, fun, and ideal for rainy-day energy burning.

Address: 1320 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Admission: $15–$20 range depending on age and visit length

Best For: Ages 1–10

Koko’s Activity Centre (Port Moody)

Koko’s is a local favourite with a multi-level play structure, toddler zone, and a café-style seating area for parents.

Kids can climb, slide, and explore while staying indoors and active.

Address: 3210 St. Johns Street #103, Port Moody

Admission: Around $12–$18 per child

Best For: Ages 1–8

Extreme Air Park (Richmond)

Extreme Air Park is basically where kids go when they need to burn off all the energy. With trampoline courts, foam pits, dodgeball, and basketball zones, it’s nonstop jumping, bouncing, and laughing from start to finish.

Address: 14380 Triangle Road, Richmond

Admission: $20–$30 depending on jump time

Best For: Ages 4+

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park (Richmond)

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park is all about wall-to-wall jumping. From foam pits and dodgeball courts to basketball hoops and open jump zones, it’s an easy way to burn serious energy indoors.

Address: 5550 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Admission: Typically $20–$30+ depending on jump time

Best For: Ages 4+

FlyO’Land Indoor Kids Play Centre (Tsawwassen)

This fairly new play centre at Tsawwassen Mills is a must visit for kids of all ages. They have a huge indoor playground, ball pit, inflatable castles, dress up areas, legos and specialized themed decor for parties. And once you’re done, you can also check out the rest of Tsawwassen Mills.

Address: 5000 Canoe Pass Wy Entry 3, Tsawwassen, BC V4M 0B3

Admission: $29.99+ (with a limited time period during the weekend)

Best For: Ages 5+

Clip ‘n Climb Vancouver (Richmond)

Clip ‘n Climb Vancouver turns climbing into a fun, game-like challenge. Kids can race, climb colourful walls, and try different obstacle-style climbs in a safe indoor setting.

Address: 120–1751 Savage Road, Richmond

Admission: $21–$25+ depending on age and time slot

Best For: Ages 4+

Speeders (Richmond)

Speeders is a fun indoor electric go-karting experience on a multi-level track that will make you feel like you’re in a video game. Aside from that, they also have an arcade, laser tag, mini-golf, bowling, and a food court so you can spend the whole day there without leaving.

Address: 13471 Crestwood Pl, Richmond

Admission: Go Karting starts at $42, Other experiences starts at $12.60

Best For: Minimum height of 4’7 / 140 cm / 55′ to race

TBC Indoor Kart Racing (Richmond)

TBC Indoor Kart Racing is fast, fun, and a little competitive in the best way. It feels like a mini indoor Grand Prix and is perfect for older kids, teens, or families wanting something more exciting than the usual indoor play spots.

Address: 2101 No. 5 Road, Richmond

Admission: Pricing varies by race session and package

Best For: Ages 12+ (height restrictions apply)

Central City Fun Park (Surrey)

Central City Fun Park is one of Surrey’s largest indoor entertainment hubs, making it easy to spend an entire day in one place without running out of things to do.

From arcade games and mini golf to bowling, laser tag, karaoke, roller skating, and indoor go-karts, there’s something for every age and energy level.

Address: 11125 124 Street, Surrey

Admission: Free entry; attractions use a credit-based Fun Card system (typically starting around $10+)

Best For: Ages 5+ (go-karts typically 10+ with height restrictions)

Funtopia World (Surrey)

Funtopia is a climbing-focused indoor play centre with themed walls, obstacle courses, and soft play zones, so it feels like a mix of adventure and playground fun all in one. It’s the kind of place where kids can climb, slide, and explore while staying active the whole time.

Address: 11125 124 Street, Surrey

Admission: Around $15–$25 per child (varies by session)

Best For: Ages 4+

Play Abby (Abbotsford)

Play Abby is one of those big indoor play spots where kids can just go for it. With huge climbing structures, slides, and separate areas for toddlers and bigger kids, there’s plenty of space for them to run, explore, and burn off all that energy.

Address: 2043 Abbotsford Way #5, Abbotsford

Admission: Around $15–$20 per child

Best For: Ages 1–10

From hands-on STEM fun to cozy play cafés and high-energy indoor parks, Metro Vancouver has no shortage of easy go-to spots to keep kids active, happy, and entertained all summer long.