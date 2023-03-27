Bring out the inner child in you by exploring this epic floating water park on Harrison Lake, surrounded by beautiful mountains and lush forest.

Imagine travelling on a little boat to go to a floating water park in the middle of a pristine lake. Then challenging obstacles mimicking a ‘Wipeout-style’ course you would see on the TV show.

This is basically what water park dreams are made of.

Reopening for the season on Saturday, June 24th, guests can now add another activity to their their summer cool down plans.

Tickets are for a 2 hour visit, with admission costing $39.33. Visitors are recommended to buy their tickets online, as there are limited time slots per day.

The Harrison Water Park features an impressive array of inflatable equipment such as slides, swings, trampolines, and climbing apparatus. The park offers giant floating balls for climbing, a massive inflatable teeter-totter, and a blob that is perfect for jumping and watching friends fly off.

For safety purposes, all visitors to the Harrison Water Park must wear life jackets.

The park is accessible to individuals over the age of 6, and children aged between 6 and 10 must be accompanied by a responsible adult or family member who is at least 16 years old. However, the water park is not suitable for children under the age of 5.

If you enjoy swimming, playing in water, and playground apparatus, you will undoubtedly have an incredible time at the Harrison Water Park.

A crowd favourite is the blob (inflatable pillow) where guest can jump on and bounce off into the water. Note however that you must be 10 years and older due to the difficulty of this feature.

The entity behind the management of Harrison Water Park is Harrison Watersports, which also provides additional services such as rentals of Bumper Boats, Sea-Doos, and Banana Boats.

With the sizzling weather ahead, this sounds like a great day trip out with friends and family. If you’re looking for more fun things to do in Harrison, check out the Spirit Trail.

Harrison’s Floating Water Park

Opening: June 24 – September 4, 2023

Hours of Operation: 11:00 am-6:00 pm daily. Entry at 11 am, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Location: On the water in front of the Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Admission:$39.33 available online

For more local events and happenings, head to our Events section.