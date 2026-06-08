You Can Catch FREE Films All Summer Long In Downtown Vancouver

It’s that time of year again—Downtown Vancouver is turning into an open-air movie paradise, and the best part? It’s totally free.

Just bring yourself (and maybe a few friends, snacks, and something comfy to sit on) to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, to catch your favourites on the big screen—under the stars.

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Summer Movie Nights

Downtown Van is offering its beloved free outdoor movie series once again this year.

At šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), you can take part in Summer Movie Nights. Picture yourself surrounded by skyrises and city lights as you take in the movie night vibes. The fun kicks off at 5:00pm with live music, games, food trucks, performances, and more. Once sundown hits around 9:00pm, it’s movie time.

Movie Schedule

While the movie lineup isn’t announced just yet, be sure to check back in soon once they are. In 2025, audiences got to watch tons of crowd-favourites, including The Wizard of Oz, Inception, and Wicked. This year is sure to have another stacked set of films that everyone will love.

You can find Summer Movie Nights taking place on Thursday evenings from July 16 to August 13, 2026.