Stargazers in Metro Vancouver have plenty to look forward to this month, as not one, not two, but three meteor showers will be active this August.

One of them is even known for producing dazzling fireballs — exceptionally bright meteors that shine much more intensely than your average shooting star.

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Meteor Shower Metro Vancouver this August

Alpha Capricornids

The Alpha Capricornids are active from July 3 to August 15 and while they aren’t the busiest meteor shower of the season, they make up for it with spectacularly bright meteors.

Although it typically produces only a handful of meteors per hour outside of its peak, many of them appear as brilliant fireballs. The meteors are usually brighter than magnitude -4, roughly matching the brightness of Venus in the night sky.

Southern Delta Aquariids

Second up is the Southern Delta Aquariids, which run from July 12 through August 23 and generally produce more meteors than the Alpha Capricornids.

Although these meteors aren’t known for bright fireballs or long-lasting trails, the shower can still offer a steady stream of shooting stars for patient skywatchers.

Unfortunately, this year’s viewing conditions won’t be ideal. A full moon just two days before the peak is expected to wash out many of the fainter meteors.

The Perseids

The last meteor shower, Perseids, is a fan favourite among stargazers.

The Perseids become active on July 17 and continue through August 23. Their highly-anticipated peak arrives on August 12. Known as one of the year’s most impressive meteor showers, the Perseids can produce 50 to 75 meteors per hour during peak activity under dark skies.

They’re also famous for producing bright fireballs, making them one of the most visually stunning celestial events of the year.

Where To Spot The Shower

Meteors are best viewed in the early morning hours, usually around 3:00am. Unfortunately, the near-full moon on the peak nights will make it harder to spot the meteors, but there are some ways that you can get a more optimal view.

It’s best to get away from any light pollution that might interfere with the sights. The brightness of city lights causes a decrease in contrast between the night sky and the streaking meteors, so that’s why you might have trouble spotting any cool celestial happenings.

So, where should you go if you want to get the best viewing experience? Anywhere outside of the city at a late time.

You need to be far enough from any major light pollution in order to get the best look at the meteors. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has some of their Vancouver Centre members’ places they head to when they want to look at the sky listed on their website.