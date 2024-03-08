11 Places To Catch A Romantic Sunset In Metro Vancouver This Spring

With the days getting longer, you have no excuse not to escape the home office and get outside to catch the sunset.

Chase the best sunsets the region has to offer at one of these must-visit Metro Vancouver spots.

Best Spots To Catch A Sunset In Metro Vancouver

White Rock Beach

Nestled on the boundary of the quiet city of White Rock resides Canada’s longest pier. At 1,500 feet long, the pier stretches into the ocean and gives you a view of both the water and land in the distance. You’ll also find benches and large rocks along the promenade to grab a seat and watch the sun set.

Sunset Beach, Vancouver

We couldn’t include a list about sunsets in Vancouver without including this gem. Overlooking English Bay, this sandy beach is the perfect place to watch the sunset, I mean after all, it’s right in the name.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

This lush Vancouver park has an abundance of beauty all while offering some of the best views the city has to offer. Therefore, it’s an idyllic spot to unwind and watch nature do its thing.

Lighthouse Park, West Vancouver

It’s one of the most popular parks on the North Shore and it’s easy to see why. There’s something magical about putting out a blanket here and watching the sunset over the lighthouse.

Burnaby Mountain, Burnaby

Because of its elevation, Burnaby Mountain is another ideal spot to take in the sunset. It also offers up incredible views you won’t find anywhere else.

Steveston Village, Richmond

Visiting the charming fishing village of Steveston is a must on any sunny day. But it’s even more spectacular when you’re there to catch the sunset, perhaps while dining on one of the many patios or enjoying an ice cream cone on the wharf.

Fred Gingell Park, Tsawwassen

This is an amazing spot to watch the sunset in Tsawwassen. The lookout point offers incredible views of the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands. There’s also a hidden stairway down to the beach

Iona Jetty, Richmond

Where the Fraser River meets the Strait of Georgia, this is one of the most unique parks in Metro Vancouver. It feels like you’re walking into the ocean with water on both sides and only the horizon ahead.

Barnston Island, Surrey

It may take a ferry to get there, but this small island located in the Fraser river may be worth the short trip. It’s a secluded and tranquil place within an otherwise busy city.

Colony Farm Regional Park, Coquitlam

A great spot for sunrises and sunsets, the city seems far when you’re here. This park’s purpose is to protects field, forest, riparian and wetland habitats, so it is a wonderful place to spot animals and over 200 bird species

Crescent Beach, Surrey

Crescent Beach is a beachside community near White Rock, but a lot calmer if you’re looking to avoid crowds. Catch the sunset from their pier or Sullivan Point, where you will find a large grassy area ideal for a blanket picnic.