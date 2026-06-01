Mt Seymour Plans For A Massive Expansion Of Their Ski Resort

Mt Seymour is preparing for a massive upcoming change to their ski resort. After 90 years, the resort says that they’re getting ready for the next 60 as they unveil their Ski Resort Development Plan.

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Mt Seymour Ski Resort Development Plan

“We’re excited about the future and sharing our 60-year master plan with you,” wrote Mt Seymour in their Ski Resort Development Plan. “Every project that is approved in the master plan is subject to further individual assessments and review processes when they are pursued… Working closely with BC Parks, we will strike an important balance between conservation and recreation.”

The plan covers a range of changes, notably adding more family-friendly ski terrain at higher elevations, an enhanced base area with expanded lodges, and upgraded rentals, guest services and dining options.

For the summer season, Mt Seymour is planning on adding:

Extensive network of hiking trails

Beginner Mount ain Bike Zone

Disc Golf

Glamping

25 Cabins

Aerial Adventure Park and Ziplines

Via Ferrata

De Pencier Skywalk

And for the winter, here are the changes:

Surface lifts & Chairlifts: 4 → 14

Ski Trails: 41 → 90

Skiable Terrain (Hectares): 42 → 147

Expanded Snowmaking

Specifically for the winter season, Mt Seymour will be splitting its growth into four phases. The first is planned to begin within the next five years.

Other changes include improving resort touring access and facility expansions, such as with the Mystery Peak Lodge restaurant, Peak Warming Hut, De Pencier Warming Hut, the Alpine Activity Centre, and the Ridge Chair Cabin. Parking stalls will also be increased from 820 to 1,347.

“We want to embrace new opportunities, and with a changing climate, we need to become a year-round resort that caters to the needs of the Lower Mainland.”

The Mt Seymour Ski Resort Development Plan is subject to public engagement between May 26 and June 26, 2026. If you’ve got any input, you’re welcome to send it through here.