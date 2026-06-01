31 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (June 1-7)

It’s the first week of June in Metro Vancouver, and that means there are tons of things to do! With the sun out, here’s your chance to enjoy the beginning of the good weather with all these amazing events.

RELATED: 85 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

Featured Events

Public Disco Block Party: Granville Island

The first party from Public Disco’s Summer Block Party series will be The Block Party on Granville Island. This all-ages, two-day event is among one of the biggest free electronic music parties in all of Vancouver. Each day, you’ll be able to check out fully-license pop-up bars, go-go dancers, activities, and many more exciting features. As the opening party, The Block Party on Granville is a must-visit for everyone.

📅 Date: June 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: publicdisco.ca

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

2026 FIFA World Cup

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

For The Family

Harpreet Bahia Metro Vancouver Book Tour

Author Harpreet Bahia is heading out on a book tour across Metro Vancouver! This is your chance to meet and connect with the writer of Daya’s First Airplane Ride, a heartwarming storybook about the special bond that siblings share. Celebrating courage and curiosity, this book is designed to encourage imagination and sensory development, creating an interactive story that invites all little explorers to feel new textures discover what life is like from the sky!

Wondering where Bahia is stopping? Here’s when and where you can meet the author:

Friday, May 29, 2026 : Coles, Langley (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM) 19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley

: Coles, Langley (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM) Saturday, May 30, 2026 : Indigo Grandview Corners, Surrey (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 2453 161A St #10, Surrey

: Indigo Grandview Corners, Surrey (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Sunday, May 31, 2026 : Indigo Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

: Indigo Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby (12:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Friday, June 5, 2026 : Indigo West Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 900 Park Royal S, West Vancouver

: Indigo West Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Saturday, June 6, 2026 : Indigo Granville, Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) 2505 Granville St, Vancouver

: Indigo Granville, Vancouver (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) Sunday, June 7, 2026 : Indigo Richmond (11:30 AM to 2:30 PM) 6551 Number 3 Rd #1516a, Richmond

: Indigo Richmond (11:30 AM to 2:30 PM)

📅 Date: May 29 – June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Harpreet Bahia Metro Vancouver Book Tour

Doors Open Richmond

Richmond is opening its doors once again with its free annual event: Doors Open Richmond! This June 6 to 7, residents and visitors are invited to explore all the things that make Richmond unique, from its rich cultural diversity to its community spaces. 45 partner sites are participating in Doors Open Richmond, which includes art studios, national historic sites, working farms, and faith-based organizations. They’re offering you the chance to take a look into the communities that have shaped Richmond into the place that it is today.

📅 Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Richmond

🎟️ More Info: Doors Open Richmond 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Markets

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Dates: May 1, June 5, July 17, August 7, and September 4, 2026.

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Night Market

Japan Market

Japan Market is returning this summer with over 80 vendors showcasing everything from Japanese-style crafts to mouthwatering street food. With live Japanese cultural performances and interactive workshops, there’s something for everyone at this market.

📅 Dates: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Japan Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

Vancouver Men’s Chorus Presents: Made In Canada

Performing the music of some of Canada’s most celebrated artists from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Vancouver Men’s Chorus is singing hits from Quebecois stars Charlotte Cardin and Celine Dion, West Coast sensations Nellie Furtado and Carly Rae Jepsen, First Nation voices like Sherryl Sewepagaham, classics like Leonard Cohen and The Tragically Hip, and so many more.

📅 Date: June 4 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Men’s Chorus Presents: Made In Canada

Me & The Forest

Me & The Forest is the latest performance from award-winning experiential theatre company Boca del Lupo. Audiences are invited to connect with nature in an entirely new way in this outdoor co-production, featuring master puppeteers from Korea’s ArtstageSAN. Making its North American debut with 15 shows, Me & The Forest will take the stage at the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 29.

📅 Date: May 29 – June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Ron Basford Park Amphitheatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Me & The Forest

Festivals + Conventions

Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day Surrey is transforming the busy 138th Street into a pedestrian zone, offering live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and vendors. It’s a day to highlight active transportation and support local businesses, creating a vibrant community atmosphere for all to enjoy. Expect mini golf, a climbing wall, and even bounce houses!

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: 138th Street, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Car Free Day Surrey

Hats Off Day

Hats Off Day is grassroots festival in Burnaby that celebrates the best of the Burnaby Heights community! This day-long event begins with a Family Fun Dash, which is followed by a mainstreet-style Parade and Street Festival.

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: Hastings St, From Boundary Rd To Gamma Ave.

🎟️ More Info: Hats Off Day

White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival

The White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival invites you to a series of free outdoor jazz and blues concerts, with ticketed shows available as well!

📅 Date: June 3 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in White Rock

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

Taking place from June 5 to 6, West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest is a two days of nothing but community celebration. You can expect cultural pavilions, live performances, delicious food, kids’ activities, and so much more!

📅 Date: June 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Ambleside Park

🎟️ More Info: West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

Shows

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

Love classic cars? Then you’ll love the Fraser Valley Car Show! Featuring vintage rides from tons of different countries, this show is perfect for any of you who love checking out classic cars.

📅 Date: June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Corner of Caen & Dieppe, Lot #7 – Chilliwack, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is a family-friendly monthly trading card and collectibles event held at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre at UBC in Vancouver. Their UBC event hosts approximately 80 vendors every month, including Pokémon, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, and many other TCGs and collectibles.

📅 Date: June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Battle of BC 8

The largest esports event in Western Canada is returning this summer at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This three-day event celebrates competition, community, and camaraderie with tournaments featuring global talent.

📅 Date: June 5 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre East

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Battle of BC 8

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

June 9 – 14: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

🏀 Vancouver Bandits

June 6: Vancouver Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

📍 Location: Langley Events Centre

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

June 2, Rogers Arena

June 3, Pacific Coliseum

Whether you’re partying at a concert, trying out a bunch of new food at a night market, or getting ready for the FIFA World Cup, there’s tons of things for you to do this week in Metro Vancouver.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.