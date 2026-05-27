85 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

June is finally here in Metro Vancouver, and this month is absolutely packed with things to do! With the FIFA World Cup in town, festivals happening everywhere, and the sunshine (hopefully) being out all the time, you’ll have something fun in your schedule every single day.

Featured Events

Canadian Cultural Festival 2026

The Canadian Cultural Festival, presented by BCIT, is returning on Saturday, June 27, 2026 for its biggest year yet to the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre. Transforming the space into a vibrant hub of celebration and community, this FREE all-day festival is a fantastic place for people of all ages to explore global cultures and embrace connection with one another.

With interactive fun, a huge prize raffle, delicious food, live performances, a local marketplace, the Canadian Cultural Festival is set to be an amazing day for you and your family! Here’s a look at everything you can expect from this year’s exciting festivities!

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Canadian Cultural Festival

Public Disco Block Party: Granville Island

The first party from Public Disco’s Summer Block Party series will be The Block Party on Granville Island. This all-ages, two-day event is among one of the biggest free electronic music parties in all of Vancouver. Each day, you’ll be able to check out fully-license pop-up bars, go-go dancers, activities, and many more exciting features. As the opening party, The Block Party on Granville is a must-visit for everyone.

📅 Date: June 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: publicdisco.ca

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is officially here in Vancouver! Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, here are all the currently-announced games that are being hosted at BC Place:

June 13: Australia vs Türkiye

June 18: Canada vs Qatar

June 21: New Zealand vs Egypt

June 24: Canada vs Switzerland

June 26: New Zealand vs Belgium

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Canada Vs Bosnia Boat Watch Party

Organized by Kasthamandap Events, Watch Party on Water: Canada vs Bosnia kicks off the opening event of their live screening series aboard a private charter boat in Vancouver. Join them on June 12 from 11AM – 3PM as fans come together to watch Canada’s opening game of the FIFA World Cup on the big screen while cruising through Vancouver’s waterfront.

Please note that Watch Party on Water is an unofficial, fan-organized public viewing event. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or any official tournament organizers.

📅 Date: June 12, 2026

📍 Location: 750 Pacific Blvd

🎟️ More Info: Canada Vs Bosnia Boat Watch Party

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

After Dark: Science Scores – Welcoming the World Edition

Experience a whole new side of the beautiful game at this sports science-fuelled edition of After Dark. Explore the technology behind soccer and discover what it takes to power athletes—and non-athletes alike—through interactive exhibits, live performances, and hands-on activities. Kick off the night at Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented by the Province of British Columbia, and dive into the innovation shaping the world’s most popular sport.

📅 Date: June 10, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: After Dark: Science Scores – Welcoming the World Edition

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

For The Family

Doors Open Richmond

Richmond is opening its doors once again with its free annual event: Doors Open Richmond! This June 6 to 7, residents and visitors are invited to explore all the things that make Richmond unique, from its rich cultural diversity to its community spaces. 45 partner sites are participating in Doors Open Richmond, which includes art studios, national historic sites, working farms, and faith-based organizations. They’re offering you the chance to take a look into the communities that have shaped Richmond into the place that it is today.

📅 Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Richmond

🎟️ More Info: Doors Open Richmond 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Markets

Genpop Public Popup Clothing + Collectibles Market

Genpop Public Popup Market is back again for the spring/summer edition! Expect 50+ vendors featuring some of Vancouver’s biggest vintage sellers, collectors, custom artisans + crafters, one of a kind custom costume creations, movie wardrobe, vinyl records, music memorabilia, antique treasures and more. The featured vendors include Banshees Vintage, Secret Attic Vintage, Quoth Paddleboards, Road to Ruin Apparel, Underground Botanicals, Wildvines Collections, melonchrome, Vixn Sideshow, Betty Black Skulls and YVR Polaroid Guy. There will also be curated, themed costume collections for festival wear!

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: 703 Terminal Ave

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Genpop Public Popup Clothing + Collectibles Market

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Garage sales are the best places to find hidden gems and fantastic deals. And when you can get to know your community at the same time, then you’re set for a great buying experience. Returning this June 20, 2026 is the Great Grandview Garage Sale. With over 100 sellers, you won’t be short of amazing finds. Come on over, talk to your fellow Vancouverites, and definitely bring your wallet.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Grandview Woodland Area (Broadway to the Burrard Inlet, Clark Drive to Nanaimo)

🎟️ More Info: Great Grandview Garage Sale

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Dates: May 1, June 5, July 17, August 7, and September 4, 2026.

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Night Market

Japan Market

Japan Market is returning this summer with over 80 vendors showcasing everything from Japanese-style crafts to mouthwatering street food. With live Japanese cultural performances and interactive workshops, there’s something for everyone at this market.

📅 Dates: June 6 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Japan Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday\

Bon Appétit Festival

On June 13, Granville Island will take on a francophone flair with the first edition of the Bon Appétit Festival, a new event presented by the Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique (SDECB). Hosted at Performance Works, in the heart of one of Vancouver’s most iconic destinations, the festival will offer a full day dedicated to gastronomy, cultural exchange, and the many faces of the francophone world because francophonie is not limited to a single cuisine or culture.

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bon Appétit Festival

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Dark Paradise Maid Café

Dark Paradise Maid Café is your chance to meet all the charming maids that will be serving up delicious treats at ACGN Expo 2026. Just be sure to get a combo ticket that comes with access to the café!

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Richmond Conference Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dark Paradise Maid Café

The Arts

Maa-Thee-Yosi 3

5th Door Danz Academy proudly presents Maa-Thee-Yosi 3, a spectacular Indian cinematic experience brought alive through dance! Maa-Thee-Yosi 3 is hitting the stage with ~100 performers of all ages, bringing you a stunning fusion of South Indian energy and Bollywood magic, all packed into 3.5 hours of non-stop dance & entertainment.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Arts Centre, Main Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Maa-Thee-Yosi 3

Vancouver Men’s Chorus Presents: Made In Canada

Performing the music of some of Canada’s most celebrated artists from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Vancouver Men’s Chorus is singing hits from Quebecois stars Charlotte Cardin and Celine Dion, West Coast sensations Nellie Furtado and Carly Rae Jepsen, First Nation voices like Sherryl Sewepagaham, classics like Leonard Cohen and The Tragically Hip, and so many more.

📅 Date: June 4 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Men’s Chorus Presents: Made In Canada

Vancouver Beatlemania!

From the electrifying Ed Sullivan debut to the soul-stirring Let It Be, The Liverpool 4 takes you on a magical journey through every iconic era of The Beatles’ legendary career. Experience the unforgettable hits live on stage — delivered with the same energy, impeccable musicianship, showmanship, fun, and cheeky humour that made the Fab Four a global sensation.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Beatlemania!

Smells Like Teen Spirit

In this brand-new stylized concert, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” brings you the songs you know so well in a way you’ve never imagined. With the amazing Rowan O’Callaghan on lead vocals, the inimitable Melody Mangler weaving a wordless story through dance and movement and Vancouver’s own Rod Moore leading the band through his grand piano, expect to be moved as you couldn’t have expected.

📅 Date: June 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Smells Like Teen Spirit

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Me & The Forest

Me & The Forest is the latest performance from award-winning experiential theatre company Boca del Lupo. Audiences are invited to connect with nature in an entirely new way in this outdoor co-production, featuring master puppeteers from Korea’s ArtstageSAN. Making its North American debut with 15 shows, Me & The Forest will take the stage at the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 29.

📅 Date: May 29 – June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Ron Basford Park Amphitheatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Me & The Forest

Festivals + Conventions

Community Fest by Coquitlam College

Join Coquitlam College (Vancouver Campus) for a free, family-friendly afternoon in East Vancouver. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a curated maker market, free BBQ, live music, photo stations, and raffle prizes! Experience the energy of East Van at Community Fest 2026. Taking place on June 10 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, this event is free and fully open to the public. Coquitlam College is opening their doors to neighbors, families, students, and visitors of all backgrounds for a relaxed evening of connection on their award-winning designed campus.

📅 Date: June 10, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam College (Vancouver Campus)

🎟️ More Info: Community Fest 2026

Vancouver Game Garden

Join this year’s Vancouver Game Garden event, a public, free-to-attend, all-ages showcase of local independent video games and game-related art. Play game demos, check out cool art, grab some exclusive merch, participate in the stamp rally, and attend talks by talented, B.C.-based indie game developers.

📅 Date: June 13 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Game Garden

Greek Day on Broadway

One of Vancouver’s longest-running festivals, Greek Day On Broadway is a fun-filled event that celebrates Greek culture. Come prepared to indulge in some of the best Greek food you’ve ever eaten while you enjoy the many cultural performances and entertainment the event is offering.

📅 Date: June 28, 2026

📍 Location: West Broadway between Macdonald & Blenheim

🎟️ More Info: Greek Day on Broadway

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

For another year, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning bigger and better than ever for this year’s celebrations. With a couple hundred free and ticketed concerts taking place from June 29 to July 5, 2026, there will be so much amazing music to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 29 – July 5, 2026

📍 Location: Varies

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

Step back in time and relive the golden era of gaming at the highly-anticipated Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo. The annual event gathers gaming enthusiasts, artists, vendors, and musicians is set to transport attendees to a realm of pixelated adventures and nostalgic melodies.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Anvil Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

ScotFest

This is the ultimate celebration of Scottish culture, located right in Coquitlam! Come on down and catch the traditional Scottish highland games, where everyone is welcome to take part in the fun.

📅 Date: June 19, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: ScotFest

Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

Thousands of people are gathering this year to celebrate the traditions and festivities of Scandinavian Midsummer. It will be a weekend packed with family-friendly activities, living history, and all-day entertainment for everyone.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Scandinavian Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

Portugal Day

Portugal Day is here once again, celebrating culture, community and tradition! You can expect live music, delicious Portuguese food, cultural performances, and so much more.

📅 Date: June 13 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: Portuguese Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Portugal Day

Global Soundscapes Festival

The Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra’s Global Soundscapes Festival is four days filled with classical and world music, offering a rich variety of sounds and rhythms from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Canada. If you’re a music-lover, this festival is a must-attend.

📅 Date: June 11 – 14, 2026

📍 Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Global Soundscapes Festival

National Indigenous Peoples Day

West Vancouver is shining a light on Indigenous culture, languages, music and dance, and the innumerable contributions of First Nations people at Ambleside Park. This is a family-friendly event that’s great for all ages, featuring Canoe Families and activities on the beach, live music, and a salmon dinner cooked over an open fire.

📅 Date: June 21, 2026

📍 Location: Ambleside Park

🎟️ More Info: National Indigenous Peoples Day

Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day Surrey is transforming the busy 138th Street into a pedestrian zone, offering live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and vendors. It’s a day to highlight active transportation and support local businesses, creating a vibrant community atmosphere for all to enjoy. Expect mini golf, a climbing wall, and even bounce houses!

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: 138th Street, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day North Vancouver

Car Free Day North Vancouver is bringing the best of live music, entertainment, and community spirit straight to Lower Lonsdale for a day of fun and excitement. The festival will be filled with activities and festivities, as well as activations from local businesses and a Brewery Direct Beer Garden.

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Lower Lonsdale

🎟️ More Info: Car Free Day North Vancouver

Hats Off Day

Hats Off Day is grassroots festival in Burnaby that celebrates the best of the Burnaby Heights community! This day-long event begins with a Family Fun Dash, which is followed by a mainstreet-style Parade and Street Festival.

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: Hastings St, From Boundary Rd To Gamma Ave.

🎟️ More Info: Hats Off Day

Pinoy Festival

The Swangard Stadium will transform into a vibrant showcase of Filipino culture, music, food, and community this June! Bring your energy and get ready for an action-packed day of fun, flavours, and festivities! You can expect a variety of entertainment, activities, live music, and food that will celebrate Filipino culture.

📅 Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

🎟️ More Info: Pinoy Festival

Italian Day on the Drive

The popular Italian Day festival on Commercial Drive will be back this June! This is one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events, attracting large crowds each year. The festival is known for its vibrant atmosphere. It features an array of activities, performances, and attractions that celebrate the city’s diverse cultural heritage.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Commercial Drive

🎟️ More Info: Italian Day On The Drive

White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival

The White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival invites you to a series of free outdoor jazz and blues concerts, with ticketed shows available as well!

📅 Date: June 3 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in White Rock

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival

Golden Spike Days Festival

Golden Spike Days Festival is a community-wide event that takes place in the heart of Port Moody. It brings together everyone to enjoy a day of music, togetherness, and sunshine to kick off summer.

📅 Date: June 27 – 28, 2026

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Golden Spike Days Festival

Langley Community Day 2026

Back again for another year is Langley Community Day. With 23 of B.C.’s best food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment, and a beer garden, this is one festival you’ll never want to leave.

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Douglas Park

🎟️ More Info: Langley Community Day

West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

Taking place from June 5 to 6, West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest is a two days of nothing but community celebration. You can expect cultural pavilions, live performances, delicious food, kids’ activities, and so much more!

📅 Date: June 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Ambleside Park

🎟️ More Info: West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest

Collector Con

Calling all collectors! Collector Con is taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this June, offering vendor halls, competitions, and tons of programming for those of you who love pop culture. Expect fun for all ages, and tons of comics, toys, games, and more!

📅 Date: June 12 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Collector Con

Parties

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Railtown Rooftop Party feat. The Summerlight Stage

On June 20, 2026, Railtown Rooftop Party featuring The Summerlight Stage is back for another FREE, outdoor, art and music festival. Hosted by Light Organ Records, Strathcona Business Improvement Association, and the Railtown Coalition, this open-air, multi-level rooftop celebration brings together music lovers, families, creatives, foodies, and neighbours for one of the city’s most unique summer events.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Roof of 611 Alexander St.

🎟️ More Info: Railtown Rooftop Party feat. The Summerlight Stage

Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party

Get into the vibe of summer at the Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Dress in ALL white with a splash of color for this annual event brought to you by Melo Productions. Watch the sun go down as you party on the open deck or dance the night away inside the main cabin’s three different levels. This year, DJ’s Krisp Kutz, Hoppa, Arems and Latin DJ Asukha will provide three hours of non-stop Top 40, Latin, and Caribbean music on each of the MV Britannia’s dance floors.

📅 Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

📍 Location: 501 Denman St., Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Tropical Boat Cruise Glow Party

Khatsalano Street Party

Returning for another year is the Khatsalano Street Party. This year, it’s Alice in Wonderland themed, so be prepared to step into the looking glass and embrace pure whimsy this summer. Kitsilano’s West 4th Avenue is transforming into a playground of music, art, food, shopping, and community fun as surprises await you around every corner.

📅 Date: June 11, 2026

📍 Location: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Khatsalano Street Party

Shows

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

Love classic cars? Then you’ll love the Fraser Valley Car Show! Featuring vintage rides from tons of different countries, this show is perfect for any of you who love checking out classic cars.

📅 Date: June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Corner of Caen & Dieppe, Lot #7 – Chilliwack, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is a family-friendly monthly trading card and collectibles event held at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre at UBC in Vancouver. Their UBC event hosts approximately 80 vendors every month, including Pokémon, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, and many other TCGs and collectibles.

📅 Date: June 7, 2026

📍 Location: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Rotary Ride for Hearing

Taking place on June 14, 2026, the Rotary Ride for Hearing invites cyclists of all abilities to experience Vancouver’s stunning coastline while supporting an important cause. Starting at Spanish Banks West, participants ride along scenic routes that showcase ocean views, sandy beaches, and the North Shore mountains. Riders can choose from a variety of distances, including a longer main route (up to 100km) and a relaxed, family-friendly ride along Spanish Banks. A highlight of the event is the opportunity for main ride participants to cycle through Stanley Park on roads closed to traffic, an experience that offers a unique and uninterrupted ride through one of the city’s most iconic green spaces.

📅 Date: June 14, 2026

📍 Location: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A

🎟️ More Info: Rotary Ride for Hearing

Battle of BC 8

The largest esports event in Western Canada is returning this summer at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This three-day event celebrates competition, community, and camaraderie with tournaments featuring global talent.

📅 Date: June 5 – 7, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre East

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Battle of BC 8

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

June 9 – 14: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

June 30 – July 5: Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

🏀 Vancouver Bandits

June 6: Vancouver Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

June 13: Vancouver Bandits vs. Ottawa BlackJacks

June 15: Vancouver Bandits vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars

June 20: Vancouver Bandits vs. Brampton Honey Badgers

June 27: Vancouver Bandits vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

📍 Location: Langley Events Centre

🏈 BC Lions

June 27: BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders

📍 Location: Kelowna Apple Bowl

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

June 2, Rogers Arena

June 3, Pacific Coliseum

June 15, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

June 16, Rogers Arena

June 19, Rogers Arena

June 20, Orpheum Theatre

June 25, Rogers Arena

June 29, Rogers Arena

And that’ll be it for June in Metro Vancouver. This is super stacked month, so be sure to mark down all the events you’re looking to go to! There’s FIFA World Cup watch parties, so many festivals, and plenty of concerts to check out every single sunny day this June.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.