Organized by Kasthamandap Events, Watch Party on Water: Canada vs Bosnia kicks off the opening event of their live screening series aboard a private charter boat in Vancouver. Join them on June 12 from 11AM – 3PM as fans come together to watch Canada’s opening game of the FIFA World Cup on the big screen while cruising through Vancouver’s waterfront.

This 4-hour experience will cruise through False Creek before remaining stationed near English Bay, offering stunning skyline and ocean views throughout the match. With DJs, complimentary drinks, food, and an energetic crowd onboard, Watch Party on Water combines the excitement of the world’s game with a unique summer boat party atmosphere. This event also marks the beginning of a 9-event series featuring Canada’s biggest matches and the knockout stages throughout the tournament.

Please note that Watch Party on Water is an unofficial, fan-organized public viewing event. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or any official tournament organizers.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 12, 2026

📍 Location: 750 Pacific Blvd

🎟️ More Info: https://boatwatchparty.eventbrite.ca