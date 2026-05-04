Genpop Public Popup Market is back again for the spring/summer edition! Expect 50+ vendors featuring some of Vancouver’s biggest vintage sellers, collectors, custom artisans + crafters, one of a kind custom costume creations, movie wardrobe, vinyl records, music memorabilia, antique treasures and more…

The featured vendors include Banshees Vintage, Secret Attic Vintage, Quoth Paddleboards, Road to Ruin Apparel, Underground Botanicals, Wildvines Collections, melonchrome, Vixn Sideshow, Betty Black Skulls and YVR Polaroid Guy. There will also be curated, themed costume collections for festival wear!

There will be a massive variety of eclectic, custom and rare pieces, Shambhala and Burning Man tickle trunks, as well.

Excitingly, you can find a new, rare and collectable VAULT zone, featuring higher-end and coveted selections. It’s all curated and managed by Wildvines Collections.

ENTRY PRIZES

Every entry gets your name in the draw for a Quoth Paddleboard Prize Bundle + Swag! And in the spirit of this year’s FIFA World Cup, the first 50 people in the door get to pull a custom curated soccer/football card pack. Full sets available will be posted on the Genpop Instagram page @genpop.vancity.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: 703 Terminal Ave

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Genpop Public Popup Clothing + Collectibles Market