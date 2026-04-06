5th Door Danz Academy proudly presents Maa-Thee-Yosi 3, a spectacular Indian cinematic experience brought alive through dance!

Maa-Thee-Yosi 3 is hitting the stage with ~100 performers of all ages, bringing you a stunning fusion of South Indian energy and Bollywood magic, all packed into 3.5 hours of non-stop dance & entertainment.

From nostalgia to goosebumps moments… this is where your favorite cinematic memories come alive => LIVE, loud, and electrifying.

Featuring special guests Linda Annis, Councillor, City of Surrey; and Cynthia Vinolin, Professional dancer and choreographer, Influencer (1M followers on Instagram).

Be there early… because once it starts, you won’t want to miss a second. Tickets are available now, so grab yours before they’re sold out.

If you’ve been waiting for something worth your time this summer… this is it.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Arts Centre, Main Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Maa-Thee-Yosi 3