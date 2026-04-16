On June 20, 2026, Railtown Rooftop Party featuring The Summerlight Stage is back for another FREE, outdoor, art and music festival.

Hosted by Light Organ Records, Strathcona Business Improvement Association, and the Railtown Coalition, this open-air, multi-level rooftop celebration brings together music lovers, families, creatives, foodies, and neighbours for one of the city’s most unique summer events.

This year’s lineup includes event headliner and JUNO nominated, indie pop act young friend with support from genre-bending, post-fusion group Chopping Spree, hip-hop, afrobeat artist King Cruff, and breakout indie darlings DACEY. The Summerlight Stage spotlights indie, alternative and genre-blending artists from Vancouver and across Canada.

Prepare yourself for live music, art, food vendors, craft beverages, interactive activations, and community connection.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Roof of 611 Alexander St.

🎟️ More Info: Railtown Rooftop Party feat. The Summerlight Stage