Garage sales are the best places to find hidden gems and fantastic deals. And when you can get to know your community at the same time, then you’re set for a great buying experience.

Returning this June 20, 2026 is the Great Grandview Garage Sale. With over 100 sellers, you won’t be short of amazing finds. Come on over, talk to your fellow Vancouverites, and definitely bring your wallet.

Great Grandview Garage Sale

The Great Grandview Garage Sale is an annual neighbourhood-wide garage sale that encourages everyone to give their pre-loved goods a new home. This free, community-led event is the perfect place if you love thrifting, but also want to get to know the owner of the item beforehand. More than just a day to shop around, it’s an opportunity to learn about the Grandview Woodland community while also getting something new for your home.

In past years, the Great Grandview Garage Sale has had many, many people selling their things. In 2023, there were over 200 sellers offering their goods.

If you’re in the Grandview Woodland area and would like to sell, then all you need to do is register online. No payment necessary, but donations are appreciated and go toward organizational costs.

And if you want to be a shopper, all you need to do is head on to the Grandview Woodland area on June 20. If you’re curious about who’s selling what, you can check out the event’s website here. Each pin on the map is a seller with a small description of what they’re selling.

There’s something for everybody at the Great Grandview Garage Sale! Make sure you head early to get your hands on the best finds– and don’t forget to bring cash.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Grandview Woodland Area (Broadway to the Burrard Inlet, Clark Drive to Nanaimo)

🎟️ More Info: Great Grandview Garage Sale