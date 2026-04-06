This summer, Vancouver is going off.
With 1.1M+ visitors coming to the city, bars will be packed, lines will be everywhere… so the party is headed for the water.
Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.
This isn’t just another night out. This is Vancouver’s biggest party on the water.
Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026
🎶 Music for Everyone
- Top 40
- Hip Hop
- Latin
- Afrobeats
- EDM
- Reggaeton
- Throwbacks
- Dancehall
- Amapiano
- House
- Bollywood
- Afrohouse
- Soca
Got a favorite song? Drop your request at the DJ booth and hear it live.
🛳️ Two Decks. Two Vibes.
Club Deck (Indoor)
Full sound system, DJ booth, lighting and a high-energy dance floor.
Open-Air Upper Deck
Fresh ocean air, skyline views, sunset moments and space to vibe.
Move between both decks and choose your energy.
🌊 Cruise Vancouver’s Iconic Waterfront
- BC Place
- Science World
- False Creek
- Granville Island
- English Bay
- Downtown Vancouver Skyline
City lights. Ocean views. Mountain backdrop.
📸 Content-Worthy Moments
- Golden hour lighting
- Skyline + ocean views
- Nighttime city glow
- The kind of moments you actually remember
🔥 Choose Your Experience
☀️ DAY PARTIES — sun, music, high-energy vibes
🌅 SUNSET CRUISES — golden hour on the water
🌙 LATE NIGHT CRUISES — city lights, full energy, no limits
Every cruise = new DJs, new crowd, new vibe.
⭐ Event Features
- 250+ guest capacity party vessel
- 4-hour experience / 3 hours cruising
- Two levels: club deck + open-air deck
- Professional DJs spinning global hits
- Club-style dance floor
- Fully licensed bar (drinks & snacks available)
- Smoking area on upper deck
- Prime downtown departure location
- Incredible skyline, ocean & mountain views
Tickets are currently live, and capacity is limited. Multiple dates will sell out in advance, so be sure to secure your spot now and experience Vancouver from the water. All sales are final, and this experience is 19+.
If you’re looking to have your brand in front of thousands of locals and international visitors, contact [email protected] for more information.
No lines, packed bars, or fighting for space.
Just music, water, and energy. This is Vancouver Summer— on the water.
EVENT DETAILS:
📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026
📍 Location: Burrard Queen
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026