Photo by: Where It's At Entertainment

This summer, Vancouver is going off.

With 1.1M+ visitors coming to the city, bars will be packed, lines will be everywhere… so the party is headed for the water.

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

This isn’t just another night out. This is Vancouver’s biggest party on the water.

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

🎶 Music for Everyone

Top 40

Hip Hop

Latin

Afrobeats

EDM

Reggaeton

Throwbacks

Dancehall

Amapiano

House

Bollywood

Afrohouse

Soca

Got a favorite song? Drop your request at the DJ booth and hear it live.

🛳️ Two Decks. Two Vibes.

Club Deck (Indoor)

Full sound system, DJ booth, lighting and a high-energy dance floor.

Open-Air Upper Deck

Fresh ocean air, skyline views, sunset moments and space to vibe.

Move between both decks and choose your energy.

🌊 Cruise Vancouver’s Iconic Waterfront

BC Place

Science World

False Creek

Granville Island

English Bay

Downtown Vancouver Skyline

City lights. Ocean views. Mountain backdrop.

📸 Content-Worthy Moments

Golden hour lighting

Skyline + ocean views

Nighttime city glow

The kind of moments you actually remember

🔥 Choose Your Experience

☀️ DAY PARTIES — sun, music, high-energy vibes

🌅 SUNSET CRUISES — golden hour on the water

🌙 LATE NIGHT CRUISES — city lights, full energy, no limits

Every cruise = new DJs, new crowd, new vibe.

⭐ Event Features

250+ guest capacity party vessel

4-hour experience / 3 hours cruising

Two levels: club deck + open-air deck

Professional DJs spinning global hits

Club-style dance floor

Fully licensed bar (drinks & snacks available)

Smoking area on upper deck

Prime downtown departure location

Incredible skyline, ocean & mountain views

Tickets are currently live, and capacity is limited. Multiple dates will sell out in advance, so be sure to secure your spot now and experience Vancouver from the water. All sales are final, and this experience is 19+.

If you’re looking to have your brand in front of thousands of locals and international visitors, contact [email protected] for more information.

No lines, packed bars, or fighting for space.

Just music, water, and energy. This is Vancouver Summer— on the water.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026