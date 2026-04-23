Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market.

Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience.

Junction Public Market

The Junction Public Market first launched in the Summer of 2024. It was the first of its kind in the city, considering that the vendors were selling out of customized shipping containers. The entire market has a very comfortable and inviting feel, with those shipping containers helping the event feel down-to-earth.

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This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

A real standout of the market is that aforementioned waterfront patio, called The Sipping Container. Since the Junction Public Market is located at Granville Square, you get a beautiful view of the water from where you’re shopping. Look out at the harbour, the mountains, and passing ships as you sip on a curated menu featuring local beers, wines, and cocktails. With the wind in your hair and sun on your face, that drink in your hand will taste ten times as delicious. And this year, they have extended hours on Friday and Saturday from June through August!

The Junction Public Market is meant to reflect the Vancouver community and its togetherness. The spirit of the city thrives when people thrive, and this market is a perfect place to gather and feel just that.

The market will also feature a variety of vendors for you to shop from. As always, there’s a real focus on keeping it local. Excitingly, there will be over 30 new food and artisan vendors for you to peruse from.

There will be plenty more to see and do at the Junction Public Market, so what are you waiting for? All you need to do is drop by and have a look!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market