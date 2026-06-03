Prime Day is returning to Amazon Canada this June with steep deals. If you’re on the hunt for gifts or treats for yourself, then this one of the best times of the year to find it for super cheap. There will be tons of deals from June 23-26, and we’ve listed some of the best upcoming finds.

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Amazon Canada Prime Day Deals

“This year’s event brings together deep discounts from top brands, trending products, and items exclusive to Amazon — plus savings on creator favourites, summer essentials, back-to-school must-haves, and everything you need for St. Jean-Baptiste Day, Canada Day, and the summer of soccer,” said the retailer in a press release.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available for Prime Members, who can save on a wide variety of products. This includes categories like electronics, beauty, daily essentials, kitchenware, clothing, and so much more. Big name brands are also up for grabs, like Dyson, LEGO, Philips, and Ninja.

Canadian brands are being highlighted for this year’s sale, such as Webber Naturals, DESIGNME, Blume, Nutrience, Organika, Yupik, and Crump’s Naturals.

While there’s still some time until Prime Day starts, there are plenty of lead-up sales to get you ready for the big deal days.

“Prime members in Canada don’t have to wait for the main event to start saving. Lead-up deals are live now, with more dropping daily, including up to 50% off select Amazon devices across Ring, Blink, eero, and Smart TVs with Alexa.”

Prime Day starts on June 23 at 12:01AM PDT through June 26. Get ready for massive sales this summer!