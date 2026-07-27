Looking for one last summer adventure? From live music and sporting events to food festivals, cultural celebrations and one of the Fraser Valley’s biggest car shows, there are still plenty of reasons to visit the Township of Langley.

Located approximately 45 minutes from Vancouver, the Township is packed with events for every kind of summer explorer.

Here are seven popular events you won’t want to miss.

Best Summer Events In The Township of Langley

Vancouver FC games

Soccer fans can experience the action of the Canadian Premier League as Vancouver FC takes the field at the Stadium at Langley Events Centre.

Known as Langley’s home team, Vancouver FC will face rivals from across Canada during select home games from August through October 26.

With an exciting game-day atmosphere and plenty of action on the field, it makes for a great outing for sports fans and families.

Where: The Stadium at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

When: Select dates through October 26

Tickets and schedule: Visit the Vancouver FC website.

RibFest Langley

RibFest Langley is returning for another weekend of award-winning barbecue, live entertainment and family fun.

Visitors can sample dishes from world-famous “Ribbers,” explore additional food options and enjoy live performances throughout the weekend. Younger guests can also check out the event’s KidZone.

Admission is by donation, with all net proceeds supporting Langley service organizations and Rotary service projects.

Where: McLeod Athletic Park, 56 Avenue and 216 Street, Langley

When: August 14 to 16

More information: Visit RibFest Langley.

Summer Sound Off at Thunderbird Show Park

Thunderbird Show Park is turning up the volume with an all-ages evening of live country music.

The Summer Sound Off lineup features Canadian country stars Brett Kissel and Chad Brownlee, along with special guests Karen Lee Batten and Morgan Griffiths.

Gather your friends and enjoy more than five hours of live music at one of Langley’s best-known outdoor venues.

Where: Thunderbird Show Park, 6975 248 Street, Langley

When: August 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: Visit the Summer Sound Off website.

Market by the Fraser Valley Wine Collective

Spend a leisurely Saturday browsing more than 20 local vendors at Chapter Estates Winery.

The market will feature a curated selection of farm-fresh products, artisan goods, baked treats, specialty foods and other locally made products.

Admission and parking are free, and all ages are welcome. Pets are not permitted.

Where: Chapter Estates Winery, 1212 216 Street, Langley

When: August 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information: Visit the Fraser Valley Wine Collective.

Valley West Stampede

The Valley West Stampede is riding back into Langley for three days of rodeo action, live music and family entertainment.

The locally organized event features professional rodeo competitions alongside activities for children and performances throughout the weekend.

Whether you follow rodeo or simply want to experience something different, there will be plenty happening across the grounds.

Where: Langley Riders Society grounds, 4303 208 Street, Langley

When: September 5 to 7

Tickets: Visit the Valley West Stampede website.

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

Everyone is welcome at the fifth annual stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow at Langley Events Centre.

The three-day gathering celebrates Indigenous culture and traditions through powerful drumming, singing, dancing, regalia, food and art.

Presented by the stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, it has grown into one of the largest events of its kind in Metro Vancouver.

Where: Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

When: September 11 to 13

Tickets: Visit the stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow website.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Rev your engines for one of the Fraser Valley’s biggest automotive events.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In will take over several blocks of downtown Aldergrove with more than 1,300 specialty vehicles.

The free, family-friendly event will also feature three live music stages and a bustling marketplace filled with local vendors and exhibitors.

Where: Downtown Aldergrove

When: September 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information: Visit the Langley Good Times Cruise-In website.

For even more summer inspiration and upcoming events, check out the full Tourism Langley events calendar.