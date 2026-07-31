Concord Pacific and Community Partners Continue Their Support of Pride in Vancouver’s West End

As the Vancouver Pride Parade returns for its 48th run, the celebrations carry added significance after months of uncertainty over whether they would go ahead at all.

Earlier this year, the Vancouver Pride Society warned that the festival faced a significant funding gap after losing roughly $300,000 in corporate sponsorships. This reflected a broader trend of declining corporate support for Pride events across Canada.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Vancouver Pride Festival 2026

To keep the event on track, the society secured an emergency grant from the City of Vancouver and shifted to a more volunteer-driven model. Concord Pacific is also one of several corporate, community and civic partners supporting the festival alongside organizations such as TD.

The broader event is led by the groups that serve and represent the West End and Vancouver’s 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. That distinction matters. While corporate sponsorship helps make large public events possible, the festival remains rooted in Davie Village and the people, organizations and businesses that have shaped the neighbourhood.

Large public events often rely on collaboration between community organizations, the City of Vancouver and private-sector sponsors, with each playing a different role in bringing the celebration to life. These combined efforts allowed this year’s festival and parade to proceed safely while adapting to tighter financial constraints.

Vancouver Pride Parade 2026

This year’s Vancouver Pride celebrations will stretch from False Creek to the heart of the West End.

On Sunday, August 2, the Vancouver Pride Parade will begin at Northeast False creek before moving along Pacific Boulevard toward Burrard Street. From there, the celebration will continue at the Davie Village Pride Festival, which takes over Davie Street and Nelson Park from 2 to 10 p.m. The free, all-ages festival will feature live music, drag performances, DJs, local vendors, community organizations and interactive experiences.

Programming will be spread across four entertainment areas: the TD Main Stage, West End Stage, Concord Pacific Celebration Zone and Community Stage. There will also be expanded patios and festival activity throughout Davie Village, giving visitors plenty of reasons to explore local restaurants, cafés and shops.

Concord Pacific helps support an expanded Pride celebration

“Concord Pacific is committed to supporting the West End community, Pride, and this city,” said David Ju, vice-president of Concord Pacific. “We love the vibrant energy and the fabric of this community. It is our intention to continue supporting our city for many years to come.”

For the West End Business Improvement Association, that support helps protect an important community celebration while also generating meaningful activity for neighbourhood businesses.

“The West End BIA is incredibly grateful for Concord Pacific’s ongoing support of the Davie Village Pride Festival and our community,” said Teri Smith, executive director of the West End Business Improvement Association.

“Their commitment helps create a welcoming and inclusive celebration that honours the West End’s longstanding history as the heart of Vancouver’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community, while bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the neighbourhood and supporting our local businesses. Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring the festival continues to thrive for years to come.”

Why corporate sponsorships matters

While the City of Vancouver coordinates support across the city’s major events, a key part of that work involves collaborating with event and tourism partners to align infrastructure and operational support across summer celebrations. Corporate sponsorship is also an important component of staging an event of this scale.

“With the Summer Lights Fireworks and Pride festivities taking place on the same weekend, we saw a unique opportunity to work together and enhance the overall experience,” said Michelle Collens, Director, Tourism and Destination Events, City of Vancouver. “By sharing event infrastructure and communicating to residents together, we streamlined planning, reduced duplication, and created efficiencies that benefited both events.”

Collens added: “Vancouver’s summer calendar is filled with marquee events, and this weekend demonstrates how those moments can complement one another, creating an even richer experience for residents and visitors alike while showcasing the city at its best.”

These efficiencies also generated meaningful budget savings, enabling the City to invest even more in Pride programming and community experiences while maximizing the impact of shared resources.

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