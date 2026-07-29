47+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (July 31-August 3)

It’s a long weekend for the end of July! It’s B.C. Day this Monday, so get ready to enjoy an extra day of fun with parties, festivals, and food events happening all throughout Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: 99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This August

Festivals and Parties To Hit Up This Weekend Only

Public Disco: Pride Block Party 2026

Public Disco’s annual ticketed 19+ Pride Block Party is back for another year, bringing their 19+ event to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 1! Presented by Olé Cocktail Co., expect two massive stages featuring disco, house, and techno, headliners Colored Craig and CarrieOnDisco, and a venue that will transform the streets, laneways and parkades of Mount Pleasant into a celebration of queer art and music.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: 4th & Ontario Street, Mount Pleasant

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: publicdisco.ca.

Summer Lights in English Bay

Summer Lights in English Bay will take place on July 31, 2026 at English Bay Beach Park. No registration or tickets are required to attend, and all residents and visitors are invited to watch the show. It is being presented by the City of Vancouver and produced by BrandLive, with support from the Vancouver Park Board.

📅 Date: July 31, 2026

📍 Location: English Bay Beach Park

50th Annual Powell Street Festival

Celebrating Japanese-Canadian art and culture, the Powell Street Festival is one of the largest and long-running art festivals in Canada. It’s two whole days filled with community, amazing food, and tons of arts and crafts to go around.

📅 Date: August 1 – 2, 2026

📍 Location: Oppenheimer Park and surrounding areas in Powell Street

🎟️ More Info: Powell Street Festival

Tsawwassen Sun Festival

Get ready for some fun in the sun! Tsawwassen Sun Festival is a three-day celebration, packed with events, games, friendly competition and more!

📅 Date: August 1 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: Winskill Park, Dennison Park

🎟️ More Info: Tsawwassen Sun Festival

The Monday After

Show everyone how proud you are at Pride Overtime – The Monday After. It’s a holiday Monday, so you may as well enjoy it. This event promises to get you laughing. Expect big-screen Jackbox games, fun style bingo, lip syncs and more! There will also be food, drinks, and prize giveaways.

📅 Date: August 3, 2026

📍 Location: 935 Marine Dr

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Monday After

Vancouver Pride 2026

This year’s Pride theme is “Unapologetically Queer”, celebrating “authenticity, courage, and connection. It’s about embracing who we are, supporting one another, and creating spaces where everyone can feel seen, welcomed, and celebrated.” Pride 2026 runs from July 25 to August 2, with every event building up to the beloved Pride Parade.

📅 Date: July 25 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Pride Parade 2026

White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days

This event will feature fun for the whole family, with live entertainment, a kid’s zone, a parade, and the much-loved fireworks finale. Be sure to hit up the P’Quals Main Stage at Memorial Park to enjoy live music from headliners NTWINE and Totally Twain! But the biggest attraction of the weekend is definitely the dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky on the final day of celebrations. Guests are welcome to watch the fireworks anywhere along the waterfront or hillside.

📅 Date: July 31 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Memorial Park & Bayview Park

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days 2026

Ongoing Family-Friendly Things to Do

Fort Langley’s Brigade Days

Fort Langley’s Brigade Days is a favourite amongst families, offering historical re-enactments and interactive fun for kids and parents alike.

📅 Date: August 1 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: Fort Langley

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Fort Langley’s Brigade Days

FUNBOX Vancouver

Spanning a massive 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, FUNBOX Vancouver offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Visitors of all ages can enjoy giant slides, thrilling obstacle courses, interactive games, and endless bouncing adventures in a safe, high-energy environment. Located at 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C. (across from Lincoln SkyTrain Station), the park will operate throughout the summer, bringing joy and active play to Metro Vancouver.

📅 Date: June 27 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FUNBOX

Bodhi Meditation Day 2026

Explore market booths, outdoor games, craft stations, live performances, and colourful photo spots, and much more. Then slow down and enjoy the quieter side of the festival: simple meditation experiences, meaningful reflection, and the Happiness Passport journey, where you can visit interactive stations, collect stamps, and receive a small gift when you complete the experience.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: Bodhi Meditation Vancouver

🎟️ Reservations & More Info: Bodhi Meditation Day 2026

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now – Vancouver (@604now)

Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Open Sunday to Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm | Thursday to Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Fly over the Canadian Rockies with Flyover. This limited-time journey offers a soaring view through glacier-carved valleys, alpine meadows, and soaring mountain peaks with stories inspired by a Blackfoot knowledge keeper, a young person’s first encounter with the Rockies, and athletes drawn to the region’s rugged landscapes.

📅 Date: Opens June 25, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Opening for the season is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere. Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube. For those of you that are 19+, you can also take part in Sips ‘n Dips to enjoy the waterpark kid-free with some drinks.

📅 Date: Open May 15 to mid-September

📍 Location: Aldergrove Community Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

Summertime Markets to Shop At

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Recurring Markets

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

Conventions + Shows to Hit Up

Brand Showcase at Eden Salon

Join Eden Salonfor an exciting social event! It’s a chance to be spoiled with amazing products and styling sessions! Enjoy complimentary styling and makeup applications. You can also explore the best-selling products showcased by their generous sponsors.

📅 Date: July 31 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Unit 248 – 4172 Lougheed Highway

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Brand Showcase at Eden Salon

Anime Revolution Vancouver

Anime Revolution Vancouver is back again at the Vancouver Convention Centre on July 31 to August 2 for an unforgettable weekend! B.C.’s largest and fastest-growing anime convention brings together fans, artists, creators, and anime industry guests to share their passion for all things Japan and anime.

📅 Dates: July 31 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)

🎟️ Tickets: Available on Ticketing Website and in person

📋 More Information: Anime Revolution Vancouver 2026

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Canada Bubble Tea Festival

Prepare yourself, bubble tea lovers. The largest bubble tea festival in Canada is returning this summer– and it’s about to be bigger than ever. No matter if you’re a bubble tea connoisseur or a newbie, you’re not going to want to miss this delicious celebration of an iconic drink.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

🎟️ More Info: Canada Bubble Tea Festival

Naija Food Festival

Karakata Afrobeat Society Canada presents Naija Food Fest 2026 in collaboration with Vansuya, African foods foodbank, Canadian black farmers! This festival celebrates Nigerian culture, cuisines, and heritage in two fun-filled days. Expect live music, cultural showcases, fashion, and so much more happening live in Surrey, B.C.

📅 Date: August 1 – 2, 2026

📍 Location: 10767 King George Blvd, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Naija Food Fest 2026

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! You can check out all the events here.

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen.

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park

🎟️ More Info: Cinema Under The Stars

Free Outdoor Concerts

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

📅 Dates: July 8 – August 19, 2026

📍 Location: Trout Lake Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Kitsilano Showboat

This community stage is a great spot to catch a show by the water. Check out amateur entertainment throughout the summer at Kitsilano beach.

📅 Dates: June 17 – August 23, 2026

📍 Location: 2300 Cornwall Avenue

🎟️ More Info: Kitsilano Showboat

Live & Local

This staple concert series invites you to enjoy a fun community experiences all summer long in North Vancouver. Grab your lawn chair, a picnic blanket, or whatever you find comfortable and enjoy the music! The shows take place at various locations, including:

Seylynn Park

Lynn Valley Village

Lions Gate Village

Ray Perrault Park

Panorama Park

Edgemont Village

📅 Dates: Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4

📍 Location: Various locations across North Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Live & Local

Uptown Live

Bringing those good vibes for another year is New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series! This annual summer celebration is always a blast with its genre-spanning mix of homegrown talent all across Uptown New West.

📅 Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday between June 27 – September 13

📍 Location: Uptown New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: Uptown Live

Music in the Square

Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres.

📅 Dates: July 5 – August 23, 2026

📍 Location: Leigh Square

🎟️ More Info: Music in the Square

Summer Sundays

A Port Moody favourite, Summer Sundays feature a different band each Sunday at the beautiful Rocky Point Park. Exact end dates have yet to be confirmed but this year’s event will start on July 5.

📅 Dates: July 5 through August

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Summer Sundays

Arts, Music, Plays and Shows

*New* Greg Girard

The Polygon Gallery presents the first major survey of Greg Girard, one of Canada’s most influential contemporary photographers, from July 10–Oct. 25, 2026. The exhibition presents more than 160 photographs spanning the past half century, including never-before-seen outtakes from his iconic photobooks, and traces his evolution as an artist. The show unfolds chronologically beginning with some of the earliest images Girard took as a teenager in 1970s Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 10 – October 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Polygon Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs.

📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Theatre Under the Stars There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season. 📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026 📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026 Sports Matches Vancouver Bandits’ Final Home Games The most exciting stretch of the summer has arrived for the Vancouver Bandits. With the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoffs approaching, the Bandits are battling for postseason positioning and home-court advantage at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. That makes now the perfect time for first-time fans,and longtime supporters, to experience one of Metro Vancouver’s most exciting live sporting events. Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m – Country Night vs. Montreal: The Bandits return to Langley for Country Night against the Montreal Alliance. Fans can expect professional basketball with a country-inspired game-night atmosphere.

The Bandits return to Langley for Country Night against the Montreal Alliance. Fans can expect professional basketball with a country-inspired game-night atmosphere. Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m – Bandits vs. Saskatoon: The Saskatoon Mamba visit Langley for an important Western Conference matchup as the fight for playoff seeding intensifies.

The Saskatoon Mamba visit Langley for an important Western Conference matchup as the fight for playoff seeding intensifies. Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m. – Bandits vs. Winnipeg: Vancouver closes its regular-season home schedule against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. With the two teams competing near the top of the Western Conference, the finale could have major implications for home-court advantage. The game will also serve as the Bandits’ Fan Appreciation Game and will be broadcast nationally through CBC Sports. 📅 Dates: July 17, July 25 and August 2 📍 Location: Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley ⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC August 1: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club 📍 Location: BC Place ⚾ Vancouver Canadians July 28 – August 2: Vancouver Canadians vs. Spokane Indians 📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Bonus Nearby Events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.