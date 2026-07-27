99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This August

It’s finally August in Metro Vancouver! Summer is in full-swing, and the entire city is buzzing with energy. Now’s the time to get out there, enjoy the sunshine, and check out all the amazing events happening throughout the Lower Mainland.

Family-Friendly Things to Do

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

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Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Open Sunday to Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm | Thursday to Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Bodhi Meditation Day 2026

Explore market booths, outdoor games, craft stations, live performances, and colourful photo spots, and much more. Then slow down and enjoy the quieter side of the festival: simple meditation experiences, meaningful reflection, and the Happiness Passport journey, where you can visit interactive stations, collect stamps, and receive a small gift when you complete the experience.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: Bodhi Meditation Vancouver

🎟️ Reservations & More Info: Bodhi Meditation Day 2026

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Fort Langley’s Brigade Days

Fort Langley’s Brigade Days is a favourite amongst families, offering historical re-enactments and interactive fun for kids and parents alike.

📅 Date: August 1 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: Fort Langley

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Fort Langley’s Brigade Days

Green Timbers Day

Green Timbers Day is a celebration of nature, community, and care. Take part in nature-themed activities and enjoy live music, as well as lawn games and a community atmosphere.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Green Timbers Urban Forest Park

🎟️ More Info: Green Timbers Day

Vancouver Water Fight

It’s happening, it’s happening, it’s happening! Vancouver’s largest water fight! You’ll want to be there because you have never seen so many smiles in one place. The 15th Annual Vancouver Water Fight will truly be the biggest, most epic, and most fun event that has ever happened anywhere!

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Fox’s Den Spray Park

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Water Fight

Oval Community Day

Returning for another exciting year is Oval Community Day on Sunday, August 9! Presented by Go Auto, Oval Community Day is an annual summer event where the Richmond community gathers at the iconic Richmond Olympic Oval to enjoy fun, free, and family-friendly festivities with a focus on sports and fitness.

📅 Date: August 9, 2026

📍 Location: Richmond Olympic Oval

🎟️ More Info: Richmond Oval Community Day

Circo Circus Osorio

Head under the big top to experience Circo Circus Osorio, a circus owned by the Osorio family. Expect amazing acrobats, clowns, jugglers, and so much more.

📅 Date: August 13 – 16, 2026

📍 Location: Tsawwassen Mills

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Circo Circus Osorio

Pet-A-Palooza

Pet-A-Palooza: Day of the Dog 2026 is a day to celebrate all the furry friends in your life! Taking place in Yaletown, this event invites dog parents and dog-lovers to enjoy a day packed with festivities, fun, and plenty of celebrations!

📅 Date: August 23, 2026

📍 Location: Yaletown, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Pet-A-Palooza

Car Free Days

Car Free Days are back in Metro Vancouver! Presented by TransLink, these are big community festivals that all offer their own array of live music, vendors, food, and other interactive fun. They’re just like block parties! Here are the ones happening in August:

Port Moody : August 16

: August 16 Port Coquitlam : August 29

: August 29 Burnaby: August 30

Ongoing Family-Friendly Fun

These are events that are happening all throughout summer with reoccurring dates, so you can hit them up multiple times to maximize the fun!

Summertime Markets to Shop At

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: August 1; August 15

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Vegan Night Market

The Vegan Night Market is Canada’s one and only plant-based night market, with over 30 plant-based businesses offering up their goods. It’s a great place to hang out in the warm summertime. They’ve also got live music, complimentary sunset yoga, and so much more.

📅 Date: August 6; August 20

📍 Location: Locarno Beach

🎟️ More Info: Vegan Night Market

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Date: August 7, 2026

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Night Market

House of Knives Warehouse Sale

House of Knives, proudly Canadian-owned and operated, is excited to welcome you to their Warehouse Sale! Discover incredible savings on premium kitchen, sporting, and outdoor brands, including Wüsthof, Shun, Benchmade, CRKT, Kershaw, Zwilling, Kizer, Buck, Work Sharp, Hydro Flask, Victorinox, Spyderco, and hundreds more! For a sneak peek at Door Crashers, visit the Facebook & Instagram pages of House of Knives.

📅 Date: August 15 – 16, 2026

📍 Location: 3918 Kitchener St.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: House of Knives Warehouse Sale 2026

The Market by the Fraser Valley Wine Collective

You are invited to spend a leisurely afternoon exploring the Market! You’ll be able to browse a curated mix of farm-fresh products, artisan goods, baked treats, specialty foods, beverages, and more.

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: Picnic Area at Chapter Estates Winery

🎟️ More Info: The Market

More Recurring Markets

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7

🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Canada Bubble Tea Festival

Prepare yourself, bubble tea lovers. The largest bubble tea festival in Canada is returning this summer– and it’s about to be bigger than ever. No matter if you’re a bubble tea connoisseur or a newbie, you’re not going to want to miss this delicious celebration of an iconic drink.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

🎟️ More Info: Canada Bubble Tea Festival

Naija Food Festival

Karakata Afrobeat Society Canada presents Naija Food Fest 2026 in collaboration with Vansuya, African foods foodbank, Canadian black farmers! This festival celebrates Nigerian culture, cuisines, and heritage in two fun-filled days. Expect live music, cultural showcases, fashion, and so much more happening live in Surrey, B.C.

📅 Date: August 1 – 2, 2026

📍 Location: 10767 King George Blvd, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Naija Food Fest 2026

Ugly Potato Day

Ugly Potato Day is a massive community event that invites you to take home some taters that were rejected for being too big, too small, or just a little too strange-looking. Expect potatoes, produce, live music and more.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ More Info: Ugly Potato Day

White Spot Pirate Pak Day

“Ahoy matey!” White Spot is once again hosting their annual Pirate Pak Day fundraiser campaign. Adults can relive their childhood memories with some tasty food served up on a pirate ship.

📅 Date: August 14, 2026

📍 Location: Participating White Spot restaurants

RibFest Langley

This is a celebration about more than just ribs. RibFest Langley is a chance for the community to get together and have an amazing day enjoying great food, watching live entertainment, and even more.

📅 Date: August 14 – 16, 2026

📍 Location: McLeod Athletic Park

🎟️ More Info: RibFest Langley

BC Dumpling Festival

Celebrating the delicious dumpling is the BC Dumpling Festival! Presented by the Asian Arts and Culture Society, this will be the festival’s 5th time running, so be prepared for tons of amazing food, live entertainment, and plenty of fun to go around.

📅 Date: August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: BC Dumpling Festival

Battle of the Brews

This beloved annual event invites you to take part in an afternoon of craft beer tasting, live music, food trucks, and community fun that all goes towards the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and JR’s Basics for Babies.

📅 Date: August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Battle of the Brews

Surrey Greek Food Festival

It’s a celebration of all the sights, sounds and flavours of Greece at the Surrey Greek Food Festival. The festival runs for 9 whole days, bringing plenty of delicious food to try and entertainment to enjoy with the whole family.

📅 Date: August 15 – 23, 2026

📍 Location: 13181 96 Ave. Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Greek Food Festival

Diner en Blanc

Diner en Blanc is an elegant, large-scale picnic, but there’s a catch: you won’t know where it’s taking place until the very last minute. Mysterious, delicious, and an exciting summer staple.

📅 Date: August 20, 2026

📍 Location: TBA

🎟️ More Info: Diner en Blanc

Kimchi Food Festival

This is Western Canada’s largest Korean Food and Cultural Festival! Check out tons of delicious food, hands-on making classes, K-beauty showcases and even championship performances on the Main Stage.

📅 Date: August 28 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: Kimchi Food Festival

KPOP & Food Festival

KPOP & Food Festival is coming to Surrey—and it’s FREE to attend! Seoul Society is bringing their K-pop party under the sun, so get ready to party!

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: KPOP & Food Festival

Brewery and the Beast

This is a curated experiencing featuring world-class food and beverages, the chance to interact with top chefs and restaurateurs, and even live music and support for local charities.

📅 Date: August 30, 2026

📍 Location: Concord Pacific Place

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Brewery and the Beast

Ongoing Food Events

The best part about being in Metro Vancouver is that there’s so much delicious food no matter where you look, and these ongoing food events are making sure that your every craving is satisfied.

Surf & Turf Sunday at The Blarney Stone | Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29

🎟️ More Info : Surf & Turf Sunday

| Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29 🎟️ : Surf & Turf Sunday Vancouver Ice Cream Festival | June 19 – August 3

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! You can check out all the events here.

Free Outdoor Concerts

Free concerts are popping up everywhere throughout Metro Vancouver! No ticket is required for these shows. All you need to do is pull up and kick back as you listen to the sweet sounds. Check out our full list for all the free outdoor concerts happening this summer.

Summer Concert Series

Expect two 45-minute sets packed with family-friendly fun. With food trucks and performances, your summers just got a whole lot more exciting.

📅 Date: August 7, 2026 📍 Location: Town Centre Park 🎟️ More Info: Summer Concert Series Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival Set against the scenic backdrop of Deer Lake Park, Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival is a celebration of all things music, community, and culture. 📅 Dates: August 8, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Summer Pop-Up Concerts with Music on Main

Great for friends, family, and solo evenings, Summer Pop-Up Concerts have community spirit and a mix of musical styles.

📅 Date: August 11 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Mount Pleasant Park

🎟️ More Info: Music on Main

Music in the Plaza

Free live music is coming to the Bute Plaza on Robson Street this summer! On select Tuesday nights from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, you can join the community and jam out to local artists. Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a blanket or a small chair, and then get ready to kick back and listen to the music. 📅 Date: August 11; August 25 📍 Location: Bute Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Plaza

VMO Live Symphony Performance

This popular annual event takes place against the breathtaking backdrop of Vancouver’s waterfront and North Shore Mountains.

📅 Dates: August 13, 2026

📍 Location: Jack Poole Plaza

🎟️ More Info: VMO Live Symphony Performance

White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier

This iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer. Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Last year, the popular event drew nearly 30,000 people from across Metro Vancouver.

📅 Dates: August 20, August 27

📍 Location: East Beach, West Beach, Miramar Village

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier 2026

Repeating Concerts

These concerts are happening more than once this August! While there may be different artists on the stage, you’ll have multiple chances to check out these shows.

Arts, Music, and Plays

Amandeep Khayal’s Dhak Dhak – A Man in Love

Dhak-Dhak is a crazy love story that will give you a reason to keep yourself happy-a reason to dive in like a madman, just for yourself. So come with your friend, your love, and your heart to watch Dhak-Dhak, and learn the value of every single breath you take.

After giving multiple sold-out shows in over 30 cities in India, Australia, and the UK, Amandeep Singh, one of India’s OG storytellers, is coming to Vancouver to let you see things beyond words.

📅 Date: August 16, 2026

📍 Location: Alliance Française Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Amandeep Khayal’s Dhak Dhak – A Man in Love (Vancouver)

Truck Stop Concert Series

Truck Stop Concert Series is featuring an amazing setlist of artists for you to groove to this summer, including headliner Eli Young Band. Dance and sip on great craft beer in the heart of Downtown Vancouver.

📅 Date: August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Red Truck Beer Company

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Truck Stop Concert Series

Summer Sound Off

It’s going to be a night of amazing live music with Brett Kissel and Chad Brownlee, joined by special guests Karen Lee Batten and Morgan Griffiths. Grab your tickets now before they’re sold out!

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: Thunderbird Show Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Summer Sound Off

Recurring Arts Events Metro Van’s arts scene always has something new for you to experience. These are a bunch of events that are happening all throughout the summer. Bard on the Beach | June 9 – September 19

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Bard on the Beach

| June 9 – September 19 🎟️ : Bard on the Beach Greg Girard at the Polygon Gallery | July 10 – October 25

🎟️ More Info : Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

| July 10 – October 25 🎟️ : Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery Theatre Under the Stars | July 3 – August 22

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Theatre Under the Stars 2026

| July 3 – August 22 🎟️ : Theatre Under the Stars 2026 The Play That Goes Wrong | June 18 – August 16

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Conventions + Shows to Hit Up Brand Showcase at Eden Salon Join Eden Salonfor an exciting social event! It’s a chance to be spoiled with amazing products and styling sessions! Enjoy complimentary styling and makeup applications. You can also explore the best-selling products showcased by their generous sponsors. 📅 Date: July 31 – August 2, 2026 📍 Location: Unit 248 – 4172 Lougheed Highway 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Brand Showcase at Eden Salon Anime Revolution Vancouver Anime Revolution Vancouver is back again at the Vancouver Convention Centre on July 31 to August 2 for an unforgettable weekend! B.C.’s largest and fastest-growing anime convention brings together fans, artists, creators, and anime industry guests to share their passion for all things Japan and anime. 📅 Dates: July 31 – August 2, 2026 📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building) 🎟️ Tickets: Available on Ticketing Website and in person 📋 More Information: Anime Revolution Vancouver 2026 Abbotsford International Airshow For those of you who love to watch airplanes zip by in the sky, this is your chance to get an up-close look at them and their pilots. This August is the Abbotsford Airshow, featuring plenty of aerial performances, aircraft displays, and tons of good eats and good vibes to go around. 📅 Date: August 7 – 9, 2026 📍 Location: Abbotsford International Airport 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford International Airshow 2026 Cruise the Shore Car Show This annual car show invites you to check out a wide range of classic cars while also giving back. As a charity event, it’s a great chance for you to enjoy some community fun to help support the Kay Meek Arts Society. 📅 Date: August 22 – 23, 2026 📍 Location: Park Royal Shopping Centre 🎟️ More Info: Cruise the Shore Car Show Westcoast Comic Con Calling all comic lovers! Westcoast Comic Con is back again, featuring rare comics and art up for sale, cosplay contests, and even more. 📅 Date: August 23, 2026 📍 Location: Maritime Labour Centre 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Westcoast Comic Con

Parties + Festivals You Can Dance All Day At

Pride 2026

This year’s Pride theme is “Unapologetically Queer”, celebrating “authenticity, courage, and connection. It’s about embracing who we are, supporting one another, and creating spaces where everyone can feel seen, welcomed, and celebrated.” Organized by the Vancouver Pride Society, this event series unites thousands of individuals from diverse backgrounds, supporting 2SLGBTQAI+ rights. Every event builds up to the beloved Pride Parade.

📅 Date: July 25 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Pride Parade 2026

White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days

This event will feature fun for the whole family, with live entertainment, a kid’s zone, a parade, and the much-loved fireworks finale. Be sure to hit up the P’Quals Main Stage at Memorial Park to enjoy live music from headliners NTWINE and Totally Twain! But the biggest attraction of the weekend is definitely the dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky on the final day of celebrations. Guests are welcome to watch the fireworks anywhere along the waterfront or hillside.

📅 Date: July 31 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Memorial Park & Bayview Park

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Sea Festival & Semiahmoo Days 2026

Public Disco: Pride Block Party 2026

Public Disco’s annual ticketed 19+ Pride Block Party is back for another year, bringing their 19+ event to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 1! Presented by Olé Cocktail Co., expect two massive stages featuring disco, house, and techno, headliners Colored Craig and CarrieOnDisco, and a venue that will transform the streets, laneways and parkades of Mount Pleasant into a celebration of queer art and music.

📅 Date: August 1, 2026

📍 Location: 4th & Ontario Street, Mount Pleasant

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: publicdisco.ca.

50th Annual Powell Street Festival

Celebrating Japanese-Canadian art and culture, the Powell Street Festival is one of the largest and long-running art festivals in Canada. It’s two whole days filled with community, amazing food, and tons of arts and crafts to go around.

📅 Date: August 1 – 2, 2026

📍 Location: Oppenheimer Park and surrounding areas in Powell Street

🎟️ More Info: Powell Street Festival

Tsawwassen Sun Festival

Get ready for some fun in the sun! Tsawwassen Sun Festival is a three-day celebration, packed with events, games, friendly competition and more!

📅 Date: August 1 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: Winskill Park, Dennison Park

🎟️ More Info: Tsawwassen Sun Festival

The Monday After

Show everyone how proud you are at Pride Overtime – The Monday After. It’s a holiday Monday, so you may as well enjoy it. This event promises to get you laughing. Expect big-screen Jackbox games, fun style bingo, lip syncs and more! There will also be food, drinks, and prize giveaways.

📅 Date: August 3, 2026

📍 Location: 935 Marine Dr

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Monday After

KitsFest

Promoting active and healthy living, KitsFest is a huge celebration featuring sports tournaments, community fun, and lots of family-friendly entertainment.

📅 Date: August 6 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Kitsilano Beach

🎟️ More Info: KitsFest

Pleasant Day Festival

A feel-good, East Van block party with live music, local eats, public art, and interactive installations along Pleasant Street. Low-key and neighbourhood powered, this one’s for the Mount Pleasant locals.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Pleasant Day Festival

Thai Festival Vancouver

Thai Festival Vancouver is back for another amazing celebration, celebrating 65 years of Thailand-Canada diplomatic relations. This year’s festivities will take place from August 8-9, 2026 at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

📅 Date: August 8 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Thai Festival Vancouver 2026

Chilliwack Mural Festival

The Chilliwack Mural Festival is back, transforming Downtown Chilliwack into a colourful canvas from August 14 to 16. This annual, free event offers live music across five stages, interactive art activities, food trucks, an art market, kid’s activities, and more. The festival celebrates the creativity and culture of local and international artists, and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

📅 Date: August 14 – 16, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Chilliwack

🎟️ More Info: Chilliwack Mural Festival

Salmon Sessions Music Festival

Salmon Sessions Music Festival is South Surrey’s annual celebration of live music, local culture, and salmon conservation. It brings together incredible artists, artisans, food vendors, and the community for an unforgettable day.

📅 Date: August 22, 2026

📍 Location: Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, 1284 184 St, Surrey, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: 4th Annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival

A.C.C.E.S.S. Festival

Returning to Surrey Civic Centre is the Afro Caribbean Cultural Summerfest– also known as A.C.C.E.S.S.! This is a two-day free festival that is bringing the heart of the islands and Africa to Surrey, complete with music, dance, cultural food, and must-see moments.



📅 Date: August 22 – 23, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: A.C.C.E.S.S. Festival

Water Lantern Festival

Make memories at the Water Lantern Festival this summer, where you, your friends, and your family are invited to create a water lantern and send it off into the water. You can write whatever you want on the lantern, from your hopes and dreams to a letter for someone special.

📅 Date: August 22 – 23, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: Water Lantern Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival

Attend a fun nautical experience this summer and experience the Steveston waterfront turn into a massive shipyard. The Richmond Maritime Festival will return to the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site this August.

📅 Date: August 22 – 23, 2026

📍 Location: Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site

🎟️ More Info: Richmond Maritime Festival

Public Disco Block Party: Downtown

Wrapping up the summer, Public Disco is bringing the excitement downtown with its free, all-ages, All Vinyl Block Party. Located at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, you’ll be able to check out vinyl DJs curated by Dairy Free, pop-up bars, a record sale, vintage market by Granville Flea, food truck, and kids’ activities.

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Public Disco

SFU Summer Festival

The SFU Summer Festival is a one-day anime convention, styled to be just like a Japanese “matsuri”! You’ll be able to find a variety of fun festival games, booths hosted by local artists and vendors, and plenty of food for when you get hungry.

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: 8888 University Drive, SFU

🎟️ More Info: SFU Summer Festival

ANYMA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now – Vancouver (@604now)

ANYMA is making his Canadian debut this summer, and Metro Vancouver gets the first look. His mind-bending visual EDM show is coming to Ambleside Park on August 29 as part of Soulrise Music Festival, with ARGY, Kevin de Vries, KOROLOVA, Son of Son, Daijo, and of course @anyma headlining.

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: Ambleside Park

🎟️ More Info: ANYMA

Festivals Happening Again and Again

These festivals have repeat dates all throughout summer! Go to them once, go to them twice, or check them out a bunch of times!

Richmond Sunflower Festival | Opens August 2

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Sunflower Festival

| Opens August 2 🎟️ : Richmond Sunflower Festival Gastown Sunday Set | Every Sunday between July 5 – September 6

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Sports Events You Can’t Miss

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Vancouver Bandits’ Final Home Games

The most exciting stretch of the summer has arrived for the Vancouver Bandits. With the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoffs approaching, the Bandits are battling for postseason positioning and home-court advantage at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

That makes now the perfect time for first-time fans,and longtime supporters, to experience one of Metro Vancouver’s most exciting live sporting events.

Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m. – Bandits vs. Winnipeg: Vancouver closes its regular-season home schedule against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. With the two teams competing near the top of the Western Conference, the finale could have major implications for home-court advantage. The game will also serve as the Bandits’ Fan Appreciation Game and will be broadcast nationally through CBC Sports.

📅 Dates: August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

lululemon SeaWheeze

The lululemon SeaWheeze is back for the first time in six years. Take part in a two-day celebration with a half-marathon, complete with a post-run party.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: English Bay & Stanley Park

🎟️ More Info: lululemon SeaWheeze

Vancouver T100 Triathlon

This is the second time Vancouver will be seeing the T100 Triathlon World Tour in the city. The race includes a couple of different event categories, such as the 100KM and the Sprint. But no matter which event racers decide to take part in, the city will be filled with them hitting the bikes, races, and the water.

📅 Date: August 15 – 16, 2026

📍 Location: Locarno Beach & Jericho Beach

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver T100 Triathlon

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

August 11 – 16: Vancouver Canadians vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

August 25 – 30: Vancouver Canadians vs. Spokane Indians

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

August 1: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club

August 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Atlante F.C.

August 7: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Juárez

August 19: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo

August 22: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

📍 Location: BC Place

🏈 BC Lions

August 8: BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

August 23: BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

📍 Location: BC Place

⚽ Vancouver Rise FC

August 8: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

August 15: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

August 29: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

August 8, Orpheum Theatre

August 13, BC Place

August 16, Rogers Arena

August 24, Rogers Arena

August 27, Rogers Arena

August 28, BC Place

August 28-29, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 29, BC Place

Bonus Nearby Events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo The Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo is all about community, fun, and a great couple of days. It’s the second oldest continuously-running fair in B.C., making it a must-visit every summer. 📅 Date: August 7 – 9, 2026 📍 Location: Chilliwack Heritage Park 🎟️ More Info: Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.