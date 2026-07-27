Heading down to Spanish Banks Beach for some summertime fun? You may have to take a detour as the B.C. government is shutting down a major road for construction, meaning that you’ll have to figure out a different way to get to where you’re headed.

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Here’s what you need to know about the road closure.

Spanish Banks Beach Road Closure

According to a press release from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, Northwest Marine Drive at Spanish Banks will be fully closed starting Monday, July 27, 2026.

“The closure will allow Ministry of Transportation and Transit crews to replace the existing culvert in Spanish Banks Creek,” explains the release. “It will help facilitate fish passage and address damage and sediment buildup from the November 2021 atmospheric river.”

The closure will take take place from July 27 until September 30, 2026— over two months. Work will be ongoing from Monday to Friday, 7:00am until 5:00pm. The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the duration of the project. This includes non-working hours.

Traffic will be redirected along West 4th Avenue/Chancellor Boulevard.

“Drivers are reminded to obey all signage and traffic-control personnel in the area. People travelling through the area are encouraged to plan for additional travel time through the detours, especially during peak travel periods, and to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.”