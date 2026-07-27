B.C. Day Long Weekend 2026: What’s Open & What To Do In Vancouver

B.C. Day long weekend is coming up, and that means you’re probably looking for ways to spend that stat holiday. Whether you’re chilling at home or heading out to an event, it’s important to know what’s open and closed around Vancouver so you’re not caught off-guard by a closed sign on a door.

RELATED: 47+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (July 27-August 3)

Here’s everything that’s open and closed in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend, and some things do during it!

Transit

On Monday, TransLink buses– as well as the SkyTrain and SeaBus– will be using holiday schedules and fares. Only the West Coast Express will not be in operation.

Government Offices and Services

Government offices are closed on the long weekend– this includes City Halls, Service Canada, passport offices, and ICBC.

The majority of BC Liquor Stores will be open with reduced hours. This may depend on location, though; and private liquor stores may have differing hours and openings/closings.

Shopping

You can expect most malls to be open over the long weekend. This includes most of the popular malls around Metro Vancouver, like:

CF Pacific Centre Mall (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Metropolis at Metrotown (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Coquitlam Centre (11:00am – 6:00pm)

Tsawwassen Mills (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Richmond Centre (11:00am – 7:00pm)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (11:00am – 6:00pm)

Attractions

Many attractions will remain open during the long weekend. Places like Science World, the Vancouver Aquarium, and the Vancouver Art Gallery will have their doors open. You can also drop by Cineplex theatres, the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

If you’re looking for events happening this long weekend, there’s tons. Public Disco is hosting its annual ticketed Pride Block Party, and there will also be a huge festival happening in White Rock. For even more fun things to do, check out our guide here.