Do you have a pet? Do you have a Costco membership? Then you’re in luck as the retailer has recently announced a big change that may save you some major cash on pet necessities.

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Here’s what you need to know about the changes.

Pet Medication at Costco Canada

Costco Canada is now offering pet medication at their pharmacies. This means that you can now drop by a warehouse to procure prescription pet meds, or you can order it in if it isn’t available there, too.

According to Costco content creator Andy Shen, also known as “Costco Andy”, these pet medications were released within the past few weeks with warehouses such as Richmond, Langley, and Port Coquitlam being on board. The pet medications are available across Canada, although Shen notes that Atlantic Costco Pharmacies will not be releasing them until a later date due to their workload.

Costco or Vets?

The change has stirred up much online discussion about whether or not pet parents will be heading to Costco or their local veterinary to fill their prescriptions. Shen reports that he has received a number of messages from individuals who are saying that vets are charging them more money to take the medication elsewhere. Notably, some vets are allegedly refusing to issue prescriptions and others are charging a premium.

The comments in his Costco pet medication posts echo similar sentiments. One Facebook commenter wrote, “I just switched to Costco this morning. Not happy with my vet office response – in order to switch I had to pay a script fee and for 5 meds for 2 dogs it was $96.”

An Instagram commenter also wrote, “Vet charges for the script, but counting costs, you still save a bit, my dog’s eye drops costs $40 + tax at the vet, costco only charge $25 + tax.”

What do you think about the change? And will you be visiting Costco or your vet for your pet’s meds?