Stanley Park’s FREE Outdoor Summer Movie Series Is Returning

Nothing says summer like catching an outdoor movie. It’s warm, the sun’s just setting, and the mood is set for a fantastic film under the slowly-darkening sky.

This summer, join Evo with their Summer Cinema Tuesdays! Grab your friends and family, a blanket and some snacks, and get comfortable on Stanley Park’s grass as the movies begin.

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Evo Summer Cinema Tuesdays

Evo Summer Cinema is the largest outdoor movie series in Canada. Hosted by Evo Car Share and Fresh Air Cinema, this is an unforgettable film experience featuring food trucks, fresh popcorn, pop-ups, and a huge, 40ft. movie screen under the night sky.

General seating is completely free, too! You can grab a seat on the Grand Lawn for no cost whatsoever. There is tons of room for thousands of people. With no reservations, seats are first-come, first-served. Head there early to get the best spot in the park.

But, if you’re looking for the premium experience, you can also pick up a VIP ticket for the ultimate summer date night. You’ll get a guaranteed front-row seat in the tentree treetop VIP Zone. Additionally, you get seated in one of their super comfy Adirondack cottage-style chairs. Do note that seats are limited! Pick up your tickets ASAP if you want to get those top-tier spots.

There are also contests every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with The Nat & Drew Show, which will give listeners the chance to win a VIP seat upgrade!

The Lineup

The movie lineup isn’t out just yet, but be sure to check in soon once the list is announced. Last year, audiences were treated to classics like The Princess Bride and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, alongside audience vote days!

Evo’s Summer Cinema will be happening every Tuesday from July 14 to September 1, 2026. All you need to do is head on over to Ceperley Meadow near Second Beach. Don’t forget to bring some blankets and chairs to get comfortable!