A new class-action lawsuit has just been proposed against Canadian Tire, and you could be part of it.

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According to a news release, law firms KND Complex Litigation and Hammerco Lawyers LLP are commencing a class-action on behalf of anyone whose information was affected by a huge Canadian Tire data breach in 2025.

The Data Breach

“In October 2025, Canadian Tire disclosed a major data breach affecting its e-commerce database, reporting that the breach had affected over 40 million customer records,” explains the release. “The customer information affected as a result of the data breach included personal details such as name, address, email and year of birth, as well as encrypted passwords and, in some cases, partial credit card information and full dates of birth, according to Canadian Tire.”

Reportedly, affected customer records were posted for sale on the Dark Web.

The Lawsuit

The class-action is alleging that, in spite of being previously involved in customer data breaches, Canadian Tire had failed to put in place proper safeguards to fix “known or knowable data security vulnerabilities and protect customer information.”

“The lawsuit further alleges that Canadian Tire has failed to communicate properly regarding the causes of the data breach, the scope of the data breach and its impact on the customers, and the measures it has since introduced to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

The Next Steps

As the class-action is currently in its proposal stage, those affected by the data breach do not need to do anything just yet. If you would like more information on the lawsuit, you can visit KND or Hammerco.