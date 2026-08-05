Will Vancouver See The Partial Lunar Eclipse This Month?

Something amazing is coming to Vancouver’s skies this month, but it’s a toss-up whether or not you’ll be able to see it.

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With the partial lunar eclipse approaching while the province’s wildfires are raging, there’s a chance it might be blocked out due to hazy or cloudy conditions.

What is a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

You probably know what a lunar eclipse is, but there are actually a number of different types. This includes the well-known total lunar eclipse, but also a partial version.

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse is “an imperfect alignment of Sun, Earth and Moon [which] results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth’s umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.”

Will Vancouver See The Partial Lunar Eclipse?

Depending on weather conditions, maybe.

A partial lunar eclipse only requires a clear night sky to be seen, which is bad news for folks living in B.C. since the province is in the middle of wildfire season. Your area might be covered in hazy conditions right now, so the sky isn’t exactly its usual summer blue.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible on August 27 from around 9:00pm until midnight. Weather conditions are forecasted to be cloudy, although this may change as the eclipse’s date approaches.

Best Spots to See the Eclipse

If you’re looking to get the best view of the eclipse, then it’s a good idea to get away from any light pollution. So, where should you go if you want to get the best viewing experience?

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has some of their Vancouver Centre members’ places they head to when they want to look at the sky listed on their website.