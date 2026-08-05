The Richmond Night Market has been a summertime staple for many Metro Vancouverites, but the event is sadly coming to an end after this season. Announced today by organizers, the famous night market will be permanently closing.

RELATED: New Study Reveals How Much Money Vancouverites Need to Make to be Happy

The Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market got its start twenty-six years ago by founder Raymond Cheung, with the very first event taking place in 2000 at Continental Centre on Cambie Road. From these humble beginnings has sprung a massive, sprawling marketplace that annually attracts over one million visitors from all over the Lower Mainland and beyond.

It is the largest night market in North America, and is a beloved community event for many. From regional treats to festival fun, the Richmond Night Market is one of those things that you have to experience at least once if you’re in the city during summer.

The End of an Era: Richmond Night Market’s Closure

On August 5, organizers announced that the Richmond Night Market will be permanently closing after this summer’s season due to its lease ending.

In a press release, Cheung said, “Although it is heartbreaking to say goodbye, I am filled with gratitude rather than regret. The memories we have created together over the past 26 years will continue to live on in the hearts of our visitors, vendors, performers and everyone who has been part of this amazing journey.”

There are six weeks left to enjoy Richmond Night Market. Once it closes on September 20, 2026, there’s no telling whether or not it’ll be back ever again.