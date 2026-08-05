The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is well on its way to being built; with that, you can expect road closures to help facilitate the construction.

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The project recently announced that a section on a major Surrey road will be shut down for a month as work progresses. If you’re in the area, here’s what you need to know about the closure.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project will extend the Expo Line 16 kilometres, primarily along Fraser Highway from King George Station in Surrey to 203 Street in the City of Langley,” explains the project’s website.

“It will improve regional transportation connections and provide fast, frequent and reliable transit service, especially for those who live, work, study and play South of the Fraser River.”

The project highlights include its 16-kilometre route, running on an elevated guideway from King George Station in Surrey to 203 Street in Langley City. It will also have three transit exchanges; and the eight stations that will be constructed along its track.

Road Closures for SkyTrain Construction

Between August 3 to September 7, there will be a full closure between 140 Street and 96 Avenue on Fraser Highway. This closure will be in place 24/7. Furthermore, overnight closures from 10:00pm to 5:00am will continue from September 7 to December 20.

You can take an alternate route via 96 Avenue.

“Overnight work will occur throughout this timeframe. Cranes and equipment will be in operation; increases in noise are expected,” explains the notice. Motorists should also expect potential delays while in the area.

For more information, you can view the traffic update here.