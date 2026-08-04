The second oldest continuously-running fair in B.C., it’s the Chilliwack Fair! Back again for another amazing year, this beloved event invites you, your friends, and your family to enjoy three amazing days in the sunshine to make memories you won’t ever forget.

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Chilliwack Fair 2026

The Chilliwack Fair offers tons of fun for everyone. This means you’ll discover food vendors, entertainment, face painting, pony rides, marketplace vendors, and so much more. You’ll even be able to watch the Rough Stock event on Friday night, as well as the BCRA Rodeo. Get your cowboy hats ready!

Looking for the highlights? We’ve listed them some below:

Delicious food

Live entertainment

Pony rides

Face painting

Marketplace shopping

Rough Stock event on August 8 (bulls, bareback, saddle bronc)

BCRA Rodeo

4-H and farm animals

Local artists

Kitchen stage

Photo booth

Inflatable games

And even more! This year’s theme is Shake, Cattle & Roll, so get ready to hoot and holler all weekend long at the Chilliwack Fair!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: August 7 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Chilliwack Heritage Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo