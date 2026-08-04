Recalls

Costco Canada Urgently Recalls Popular Food Product Due To Possible Mold

By Alexa Leung ·
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Photo: Costco

On July 29, Costco Canada issued an important product notice to customers who may have purchased a popular food product that has been recalled due to the potential presence of mold.

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According to the notice, the affected product is the 24 ct box of Alfa Croissants (Item# 2077888), which was sold at Costco Business Centres and on Costco Businesscentre.ca between June 2026 and July 2026.

“Distribution M.F.G Inc. is recalling certain lot codes of the Alfa Croissants due to the potential presence of mould on the product,” notes the alert. As for the next steps, consumers with the affected product are asked to not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute them.

costco canada croissant recall
Photo: Costco Business Centre

You can find the product information below:

  • Alfa brand Alfa Croissants with cocoa cream filling 24ct
    • Lot codes: 10726, 08626

For more information, you can visit the recall notice here.

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