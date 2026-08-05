Have you ever wanted to own a home? How about a home that comes with a sawmill?

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Well, now you can for the low price of $570,000! If you want to ditch the city and chill out by the water with your own cozy cabin, then this could be your next dream home.

Home + Sawmill Combo

Located in Port Hardy, this home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 2,000-sq.-ft. of space.

The description reads, “Welcome to your coastal retreat in Quatsino, BC! Set in a peaceful boat-access-only community, this rustic 1.5-story home sits on prime walk-on waterfront with a setup to pull out a small boat and spectacular sweeping views of Quatsino Sound & Neroutsos Inlet.”

The main level has a living/dining room with panoramic windows, as well as a kitchen, pantry, laundry room, and a bedroom and bathroom. The upper level hosts the primary suite with a private oceanfront balcony and a second bedroom, alongside den and storage space.

On top of that, the property comes with a spacious shop with tools, a wood shed, and that dedicated sawmill so you can mill your own lumber. It’s a cozy space, and great for those who like that homesteading life.

You can check out the listing here.