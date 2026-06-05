As the days get longer and warmer, Whistler is preparing to celebrate the sunny season with the Whistler Summer Concert Series, running from July 1 to August 28, 2026. Funded by the Resort Municipality of Whistler and the Province of British Columbia, the series features a mix of Canadian icons and international touring artists.

The Whistler Summer Concert series invites both visitors and locals to enjoy a whole two months of free, nonstop music and good summer vibes, backgrounded by the gorgeous mountainous sights. Not only that, but there will also be movie nights, football watch parties, and so much more fun.

If you’re curious about what and who to expect this summer at Whistler, we’ve got you covered.

Whistler Summer Concert Series

Taking place at Whistler Olympic Plaza, your summer evenings are about to get more exciting with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting.

Every concert, you can expect pre-show entertainment like live DJ sets and opening acts to warm the crowd up. Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC) Ambassadors will also be there to welcome visitors, bringing storytelling through songs and drums. The concert series takes place on the shared, traditional territories of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation and Lil̓wat7úl Nation– and through music, everyone is invited to acknowledge the connection we share to the land.

At 7:30pm, the headliners will take the stage. Wondering who will be there? Here’s a sneak peek at some of the artists who will be under the spotlight at the Whistler Summer Concert Series:

Steven Page Trio

Ozomatli

The Trews

Dirtwire

SkiiTour

Jelly Joseph

Trooper

The Hip Abduction

Even More Summer Fun in Whistler

But that’s not all– Whistler is offering even more summer programming this July and August, including Outdoor Movies in the Plaza and Community Football Watch Parties! There’s plenty of fun to be had before and after the concerts, so here’s what you have to look forward to:



Outdoor Movies in the Plaza

Held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, you can catch a free outdoor film screening at Whistler Olympic Plaza. There will be a mixture of classic and recent films for friends and families to enjoy. Kick back and relax for a movie night under the stars.



Community Football Watch Parties

The FIFA World Cup is in town! For all you football fans, Whistler Olympic Plaza will be hosting lively watch parties on July 7, 11, 18, and 19, so you can get together with the whole crew to cheer on your favourite team. Expect a lively atmosphere and endless fun.



An Unforgettable Trip

Whistler is a fantastic place for a vacation not just for weekends, but also weekdays. With so many events running throughout the summer– from concerts to movie screenings to watch parties – you’re guaranteed to have fun whenever you visit.

Travel tip: Book by June 30 and, if you stay 3+ nights, save up to 20% on summer lodging and receive a free activity voucher. And with all these free events, you will be able to save even more on everything you do in Whistler.

Beyond events, Whistler also offers plenty of outdoor recreation like hiking, biking, lakeside swims, thrilling ziplining, and exhilarating bungee jumping experiences. There’s also the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola to ride, as well as all the delicious offerings at Whistler Village’s many restaurants, bars, and patios. Just grab some takeout, set out the picnic blanket, and settle in for a football game, movie, or concert.

This summer, Whistler is the place to be for culture, entertainment, and community. With everything happening at Olympic Plaza, it’s all-day fun located in one convenient location! With June already in full swing, you’ll want to start planning your trip immediately and make the most of summer in Whistler!