Metro Vancouver is spoiled for choice when it comes to cinemas. From the iconic to the open-air, there are plenty of places indoor and outdoor to catch a film during the warmer seasons.

But there’s only one place in the Lower Mainland that lets you swim while you watch!

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Aldergrove Community Centre

Opening for the season on May 15, 2026 is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere.

Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube.

Dive-In Movie Nights

With family-friendly flicks on the big screen, you and the whole family will have something to enjoy at this waterpark. Hop into Breaker Bay or chill by the poolside as the films start to roll.

Here are the movies you can look forward to this summer:

Thursday, July 9: Zootopia (7:00pm – 9:00pm)

Thursday, August 6: Hoppers (7:00pm – 9:00pm)

Thursday, September 3: Goat (6:30pm – 8:30pm)

Dive-In Movie Nights are $8.70 (plus tax) per person– quite a steal for a movie you get to watch while floating! Do note that there are no drop-ins for this event, so advance registration is required.

And if you’re looking for some 19+ fun, Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark has something for you, too.

Sips ‘n Dips

Sips ‘n Dips nights are just for the adults. This is a kid-free atmosphere that will allow you to enjoy all the amenities that Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark has to offer while you sip on some local craft beer, wine, and seltzers.

Here are the current dates you can sip and dip:

Thursday, July 2: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, July 16: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, July 30: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, August 13: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, August 27: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Thursday, September 10: 6:30pm – 8:30pm

It’ll be $19.75 (plus tax) for one drink ticket or $25.00 (plus tax) for two. Advance online registration is required, and no drop-ins are allowed.

Get a truly unique film experience with Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark’s movie and adults-only nights– only available during the warmer seasons!