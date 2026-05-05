Grouse Mountain has just announced that will be unveiling its brand-new, debut Grouse Gravity Coaster this spring!

This exhilarating ride will take you on a journey of twists and turns through trees and exciting features, offering grand views of Vancouver as you soar overhead.

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Grouse Gravity Coaster

Designed and manufactured by Aquatic Development Group, the Grouse Gravity Coaster is a permanent structure with a closed circuit. It will return guests back to the mountaintop all without having to exit the cart, making it a smooth and seamless ride.

Additionally, the carts have all been fitted with anti-collision technology, with safety features that are “above what any other Coaster in BC is currently offering.”

Here’s a look at some quick facts about the coaster from its page:

Ride length: 1,434m

1,434m Total vertical descent: 919m

919m Ascent: 515m

515m Vertical drop: 91m

91m Speed: up to 45 km per hour

Coaster Route

The Mountain Coaster is located to the skiers left of The Cut. After boarding, guests will be taken to the Nose Dive coaster accelerator, through the Tailspin’s 360-degree turn, and then into The Chimney downhill tunnel.

After that, guests get the chance to view Vancouver from the heights of Grouse Mountain, following a downward path to the Landing Zone as the coater decelerates. The ride ends once it heads back up to the start point.

The coaster is expected to open in spring 2026. The opening day will be announced sometime soon.