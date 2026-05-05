Science World is celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 by transforming its iconic dome into the official match ball. For a whole month, the landmark will be known as “The Beautiful Dome,” a 360-degree, 40-metre-diameter recreation of the adidas Trionda.

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Science World Celebrates The World Cup

The dome’s name is a nod to “The Beautiful Game.” The project itself is comprised of 31 custom-shaped and -sized panels. The installation for the Trionda design is expected to begin on May 6. It will take around four weeks to install. Its completion is anticipated for early June.

“Forty years after it first welcomed the world at Expo 86, the dome that now houses Science World is proud to be part of another extraordinary moment in Vancouver’s history,” said Tracy Redies, President & CEO of Science World. “This unique installation is a bold feat of engineering and a testament to what is possible through creativity and collaboration. We are excited to welcome visitors from around the world and be part of an experience that will inspire and unite people.”

“The Beautiful Dome” aims to reflect the “historic collaboration” between Canada, Mexico, and the United States with its Trionda design. It “symbolizes connection across borders” in a unique, innovative style.

Coinciding with the FIFA World Cup 2026, Science World will also be hosting Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum. The exhibit is presened by the Province of British Columbia, and will take fans behind the scenes of the game. Its North American debut runs from May 15 to September 7.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the world’s largest single-sport event, is an unprecedented opportunity. Science World’s transformation will help draw global attention to B.C. as a premier destination for hosting major, world-class events, driving visitation and investment, and creating lasting economic and cultural benefits for people in B.C.,” wrote the press release.