Vancouver is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the FIFA Fan Festival. They’ve recently announced new free programming that will expand the celebration’s 28-day music lineup, inviting even more people to take part in the festivities.

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FIFA Fan Festival Performances

On top of the already-announced performances, FIFA Vancouver is bringing more than 60 free acts at the Park Stage during the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver. The program plans to deliver 28 days packed with live entertainment throughout the World Cup at Hastings Park.

Fans can expect international headliners to emerging local artists, offering two distinct experiences. This includes free daily performances will be available for all visitors to enjoy, and premium ticketed amphitheatre concerts that will have major acts.

“The newly announced Park Stage lineup includes 60+ free performances by local, national and international artists spanning a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, indie, jazz, hip-hop, electronic, Latin, roots and global music, alongside Indigenous artists,” said FIFA Vancouver in a news release.

“Vancouver is proud to welcome the world in 2026, and the FIFA Fan Festival™ will showcase the very best of our city, from our vibrant music scene to the diverse cultures that make Vancouver such a special place,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “This festival will bring people together, support local artists, and create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

The Lineup

Wondering who you can expect at the festival? Here’s a look at some of the artists you’ll be able to watch for free.

Headliners

Alex Cuba

Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts

Blues Traveler

Calema

Dear Rouge

Faber Drive

Ibrahim Maalouf

Kardinal Offishall

Murda Beatz

Nova Twins

Sam Roberts Band

Skip Marley

The Sheepdogs

Support

Absolute Losers

Blue Moon Marquee

Delhi 2 Dublin

DJ Global

DJ Lovely Dae

DJ O Show

DJ Shub

Garret T. Willie

Hebegebe

ILAM

JIMI

John Welsh & Los Valientes

Kuzi Cee

Le Groupe Swing

And so many more. The FIFA Fan Festival will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. If you’re curious about who else will be taking the stage, check out the announcement here.