Vancouver is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the FIFA Fan Festival. They’ve recently announced new free programming that will expand the celebration’s 28-day music lineup, inviting even more people to take part in the festivities.
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FIFA Fan Festival Performances
On top of the already-announced performances, FIFA Vancouver is bringing more than 60 free acts at the Park Stage during the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver. The program plans to deliver 28 days packed with live entertainment throughout the World Cup at Hastings Park.
Fans can expect international headliners to emerging local artists, offering two distinct experiences. This includes free daily performances will be available for all visitors to enjoy, and premium ticketed amphitheatre concerts that will have major acts.
“The newly announced Park Stage lineup includes 60+ free performances by local, national and international artists spanning a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, indie, jazz, hip-hop, electronic, Latin, roots and global music, alongside Indigenous artists,” said FIFA Vancouver in a news release.
“Vancouver is proud to welcome the world in 2026, and the FIFA Fan Festival™ will showcase the very best of our city, from our vibrant music scene to the diverse cultures that make Vancouver such a special place,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “This festival will bring people together, support local artists, and create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
The Lineup
Wondering who you can expect at the festival? Here’s a look at some of the artists you’ll be able to watch for free.
Headliners
- Alex Cuba
- Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts
- Blues Traveler
- Calema
- Dear Rouge
- Faber Drive
- Ibrahim Maalouf
- Kardinal Offishall
- Murda Beatz
- Nova Twins
- Sam Roberts Band
- Skip Marley
- The Sheepdogs
Support
- Absolute Losers
- Blue Moon Marquee
- Delhi 2 Dublin
- DJ Global
- DJ Lovely Dae
- DJ O Show
- DJ Shub
- Garret T. Willie
- Hebegebe
- ILAM
- JIMI
- John Welsh & Los Valientes
- Kuzi Cee
- Le Groupe Swing
And so many more. The FIFA Fan Festival will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. If you’re curious about who else will be taking the stage, check out the announcement here.