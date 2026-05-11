Although Oakridge Park has been under construction for nearly six years now, its opening date has been officially set. The opening marks the long-awaited return of the mall after the former Oakridge Centre was demolished and rebuilt over several years.

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Oakridge Park mall, along with its rooftop public park, will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About 500,000 sq. ft. of the mall’s 650,000 sq. ft. of leasable retail space will open on day one, with a “vast majority” of the 100+ retailers, restaurants, and services ready, including the anchor tenant Time Out Market Vancouver.

About Oakridge Park

Oakridge Park is a reimagined and redeveloped version of Oakridge Mall. Modernized for city sensibilities, it plans to offer a range of shopping, food, entertainment, and living.

“Living here puts you right in the cultural heart of Vancouver,” says the website. Besides being surrounded by the development’s retailers, restaurants, and live music venues, there are also plenty of parks and schools in the area to keep everything very convenient for folks.

As for the shopping, the centre will have “haute couture to street style” fashions, as well as plenty of flagship stores and unique boutiques. You’ll be set with a whole new wardrobe before you get through even half of the shops.

Rooftop Park and Amenities

A large rooftop public park (about 7.5 acres) will open with the mall and will be programmed by the Vancouver Park Board but maintained by the mall owner.

The park will feature lawns, event spaces, gardens, trees, and direct access from the mall and multiple street‑level entrances.

Shopping and Food

Oakridge Park is set to have plenty of shopping and food options for both shoppers and nearby residents. Some previously announced stores include Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Versace, as well as Prada, Bvlgari, and Rolex.

As for the new ones, you can look forward to headliners Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. This will actually be the first standalone Dolce & Gabbana store in Vancouver. Moreover, shoppers will also be able to discover a new store from Thom Browne, an American designer. Other stores include:

Sephora

Loewe

Lora Piana

Maje

Loro Piana

Veronica Beard

Acne Studios

Additionally, Time Out Market will be joining the shopping centre as a food and cultural hub. Inviting the city’s best eats and drinks under one roof, this is the place to be if you’re hungry and looking for some entertainment.

The full build‑out is expected by 2029 and will total about five million sq. ft. across 10 towers and the mall, with more than 4,300 homes (including nearly 1,000 purpose‑built rental units), plus additional retail and park space.