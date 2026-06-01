Cineplex has just revealed its lineup of $3.99 movies this June! If you’re looking for some weekend fun, then this is the perfect opportunity to get out and see an affordable film.

This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to. These are the ones that are listed on the Cineplex website for May.

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Cineplex Family Favourite Movies this June

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, A SING-ALONG EVENT

We’re goin’ up, up, up — and now it’s YOUR moment! Back by popular demand on Halloween weekend, seal the Honmoon and sing your favorite “KPop Demon Hunters” songs with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in this full-length, sing-along version of the Netflix hit film. This is a costume friendly event, and a reminder that no face coverings (beyond medical face masks), weapons or weapon look-a-likes are allowed.

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Participating Cineplex theatres

Charlie The Wonderdog

A shy boy, Danny, imagines a rich world in which he and his cherished dog, Charlie, star in their own superhero adventures. When Charlie is mysteriously abducted by aliens, he is gifted true superpowers and emerges as Charlie the Wonderdog, the greatest superhero the world has ever seen!

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: Participating Cineplex theatres

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE

Gabby and Grandma Gigi’s road trip takes an unexpected turn when Gabby’s prized dollhouse ends up with eccentric cat lady Vera. Gabby embarks on a adventure to reunite the Gabby Cats and retrieve her beloved dollhouse before it’s too late.

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Participating Cineplex theatres

GOAT

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball–a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Participating Cineplex theatres

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.

Cineclub members, this is your chance to check out an affordable film with your family. These tickets are great even if you’re not part of Cineplex’s membership. Grab some while you can!