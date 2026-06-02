It’s that time of the year again: Metro Vancouver is introducing stricter water restrictions soon. As the warmer months roll around, the city is reminding everyone that residents will have to cut back on their water usage for a period of months and during certain times.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming stage 3 water restrictions coming to Metro Vancouver on June 8.

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Water Restrictions

According to the city, “the Metro Vancouver region experiences a 50% increase in drinking water use, attributed primarily to lawn watering, during summer months.” But thanks to a strong outreach and enforcement program, and the city’ residents, Vancouver’s summer water use increases are less than regional averages.

It’s important to note that regional water-use restrictions are in effect, regardless of the weather. They are part of the regional Drinking Water Conservation Plan set by Metro Vancouver.

As of May 1, Stage 2 water restrictions are currently in effect. Here’s what that looks like:

Residential Water Restrictions

No watering existing lawns

No new permits to be issued or renewed for new lawns, or lawns treated for chafer beetle

to be issued or renewed for new lawns, or lawns treated for chafer beetle Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered any day at any time with a soaker hose, water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle By sprinkler: any day 5:00 am to 9:00 am

with a soaker hose, water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle Vegetable gardens can be watered any time

Decorative water features cannot be topped up or filled

Vehicles and boats are allowed to be washed at home with a spring-loaded hose nozzle. Commercial car washes are also allowed. Do note that personal pressure washers and garden hoses can be used for washing for health or safety purposes, but not for aesthetics.

Stage 2 water restrictions have no impact on personal and public pools and hot tubs, as well as spray parks.

Stage 3 Water Restrictions

Stage 3 water restrictions will kick in on June 8, 2026.

“Historic water use trends show that the region regularly exceeds 1.4 billion litres in June, and Stage 3 water restrictions … are required to keep the region below that target and ensure the system is protected during June and July,” said Metro Vancouver in a statement.

Here’s what stage 3 water restrictions will look like:

No lawn watering

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered any day at any time with a water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle No sprinklers or soaker hoses

with a water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle Vegetable gardens can be watered any time

Decorative water features cannot be topped up or filled

Washing cars and boats will not be allowed, except for spot cleaning for safety reasons (windows, lights, mirrors). However, you can go to a commercial car wash, which can remain in service so as long as the facility is water-efficient.

You cannot clean surfaces with personal pressure washers and garden hoses. Although, commercial cleaners can clean for safety reasons, or for prepping a surface for painting or other similar treatments. No aesthetic cleaning is allowed, though.

Personal pools cannot be topped up or filled. Public pools and spray parks will remain open.

For more information, visit the City of Vancouver’s page on water restrictions.