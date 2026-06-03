A Fast-Moving B.C. Wildfire Has Triggered An Evacuation Alert

An “out of control” wildfire has broken out in B.C.’s Swede Creek, with two evacuation alerts being issued. As the fire has now reached the size of 1,300 acres, crews continue to work hard to get the blaze under control.

RELATED: Thousands Of Toyota, Lexus And GM Vehicles Have Just Been Recalled Across Canada

Swede Creek Wildfire

Defined as “out of control,” this wildfire is spreading or is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line. The cause of the wildfire is also currently under investigation.

As of June 2 at 18:00, the wildfire is displaying “Rank 5 behaviour, an extremely vigorous active crown fire with spotting in front of the head of the fire.” It is growing to the southwest as it is influenced by wind and consuming dead and down slash in the area.

“The aggressive fire behaviour being displayed is a result of recent warm and dry conditions in combination with extended drought conditions and below normal winter precipitation in the region.”

Ground crews and heavy equipment are primarily focused on building guards and tying into established control lines along the southern flank of the wildfire. They are also using “indirect attack strategies” to remove fuel from between the guard and the leading edge of the wildfire.

Evacuation Alerts

Two evacuation alerts have been issued. These alerts are warnings about a “potential threat to life and/or property.” Those under the evacuation alert are advised to prepare to leave if conditions change.

BC Wildfire Service advises you get prepared:

Ensure your vehicle has fuel. The tank should always be at least half-full.

Move patio furniture, cushions and door mats indoors.

Take down flammable curtains and window treatments.

Connect garden hoses and fill large containers with water, such as pools, hot tubs and garbage cans. This can assist firefighters and help slow advancing flames.

Ensure your house number is visible. This will help firefighters locate your home quickly.

Disconnect automatic garage door openers so doors can be opened by hand if you lose power.

Close all windows, vents, doors and other openings in the house with duct tape and/or precut pieces of plywood. Close and latch gates, but do not lock them.

For more information on the wildfire, visit here.