Over 17,000 Toyota, Lexus and General Motors vehicles are under massive recall notices in Canada. Coming from two separate recalls, drivers are now being advised on the corrective actions and what to do in order to avoid any safety risks from the affected products.

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Toyota Recall

16,898 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are under a recall due to engine manufacturing issues. The notice explains, “on certain vehicles, the engine may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, metal debris could cause the crankshaft bearings to fail. If this happens, the engine may run rough or may not start. This could also cause the engine to stall while driving.”

Crash risks increase if the wheels suddenly lose power. Notably, this recall only affects certain vehicles that have been equipped with a 3.4L twin-turbo engine.

Owners will be notified by mail, with corrective actions currently under development. The following vehicles are affected by this recall:

Lexus GX 550 (2024)

Lexus LX 600 (2023, 2024)

Toyota Tundra (2023, 2024)

General Motors Recall

203 General Motors vehicles have been recalled due to airbag issues. Transport Canada notes, “on certain trucks, the side curtain airbag inflators could be defective. As a result, the driver and/or passenger side curtain airbag inflator(s) could deploy without a crash. If this happens, parts could be propelled toward vehicle occupants.”

“An airbag inflator that ruptures can create a risk of injury.”

This is also an expansion of Transport Canada recall no. 2026-129.

Owners will be notified by General Motors by mail, who will advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership. There, they will replace both side curtain airbag modules. The following vehicles are affected by this recall: