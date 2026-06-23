This series is presented by Suntail Drinks, a refreshing tequila-based RTD made for patio season in B.C.

Patio season has officially arrived in Downtown Vancouver, and there’s no better time to get outside and soak it all in. From rooftop hangouts to tucked-away garden spaces, the city is full of great spots to enjoy a meal or drink in the sun.

The Best Patios in Downtown Vancouver for Summer 2026

Address: 590 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC

Located in the Telus Garden, Glowbal offers a large patio that captures a steady downtown buzz. The space is designed for energy, making it a solid choice for group dinners or celebrations. The menu covers a wide range, from sushi to steaks, so it works for mixed tastes. It’s consistently busy, which says a lot about its staying power.

Address: 989 Granville St, Vancouver

El Furniture Warehouse brings one of the most lively patios on the Granville Strip, with a fun, no-fuss vibe and famously affordable food. The space is casual and packed with personality, with shareable plates and an oversized drink list. It’s a strong pick for easygoing summer hangs and group catch-ups. A go-to spot for downtown patio nights.

Address: 777 Thurlow St, Vancouver, BC

One of Vancouver’s most iconic patios, especially when the rooftop is in full swing. The space feels tucked away from the city, with greenery and a relaxed, classic vibe. It’s known for seafood-forward dishes and a lively but approachable atmosphere. A go-to when you want something reliable that still feels special.

Address: 965 Granville St, Vancouver

Good Co. Granville brings a vibrant patio experience to the heart of the Granville Strip, with an extended outdoor setup built for summer crowds. The space pairs casual pub fare with games, big drink lists, and a strong social vibe. It’s a great pick for lively afternoons and group hangs. A standout addition to the downtown patio scene.

Address: 695 Homer Street

A newer addition that blends café culture with a cocktail-forward experience. The patio is designed to transition seamlessly from daytime coffee to evening drinks. It carries a European-inspired feel, with a focus on social, all-day dining. A strong pick if you want versatility in one spot.

Address: 1032 Alberni St, Vancouver, BC

A downtown staple that blends steakhouse energy with a more modern, social feel. The rooftop patio is the highlight here, offering an open-air experience above the busy streets below. It’s a popular spot for after-work hangs, brunch or weekend dinners. Expect a polished crowd and a menu built around premium cuts and classic cocktails.

Address: 1117 Granville St, Vancouver

The Pawn Shop delivers a high-energy patio right on the Granville Strip, with a bold Mexican-inspired menu and unbeatable taco and drink deals. The space feels lively and fun, with DJs spinning and a steady crowd from happy hour into the night. It’s a strong pick for cheap eats, slushes, and social summer evenings. One of the most fun patios downtown.

Address: 801 W Georgia St 4th Floor, Vancouver, BC

This is one of the more visually unique patios in the city, with a garden-inspired setup right in the downtown core. The space feels like a mini escape, complete with lounge seating and lush surroundings. It leans more toward a social, drinks-focused experience with shareable plates. Perfect for groups or a casual summer evening.

Address: 555 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC

A more casual, beer-forward patio that still delivers on atmosphere. Central’s outdoor space is great for catching up with friends over drinks and share plates. The menu leans comfort-driven, with plenty of options for easy, laid-back dining. It’s a dependable option when you want something low-key but lively.

Address: 588 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC

Right in the core of the financial district, this patio is always in the mix during summer. It’s a popular after-work spot, with a steady flow of people and a polished but approachable vibe. The menu is consistent and crowd-friendly, making it easy for groups. Expect a social atmosphere that carries from day into evening.

Address: 1328 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC

A hidden gem patio that feels more like a quiet European courtyard than downtown Vancouver. It’s tucked away and offers a calm, refined setting that’s ideal for date nights or slower lunches. The Italian menu focuses on classic dishes done well. This is the kind of spot people love to rediscover every summer.

Address: 1379 Howe St 9th floor, Vancouver, BC

A rooftop patio that brings strong views and a more upscale lounge feel. The space is designed for lingering, whether you’re there for cocktails or a full meal. It’s a good option if you want something a bit more elevated without being overly formal. Sunset here is especially worth timing your visit around.

Address: 425 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC

A refined Italian dining experience that extends onto a polished patio setting. The space feels upscale but still welcoming, making it ideal for longer dinners. The menu highlights handmade pastas and premium ingredients, paired with an extensive wine list. It’s a destination patio when you want something more elevated in the downtown core.

Looking for more patios?

Check out our full Metro Vancouver patio guide for even more spots across the city.