Sunset Beach is already closed off to swimmers for a summertime dip, but now even more Vancouver beaches have been named as “not suitable for swimming.”

Due to high E.coli levels, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has determined that a number of popular beaches are on an advisory list until the numbers drop back down to acceptable levels.

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E.coli Levels at Vancouver Beaches

“Every week from May through September, the water is sampled at many popular beaches throughout our region. Samples are tested for bacteria, which in turn tells us whether there is feces (poop) in the water from people, pets, or wildlife,” writes VCH on their page Public Beach Water Quality. “Feces in water can make people ill or cause infections, from swimming or playing in the water.”

There are a number of monitoring statuses that are assigned to locations, which includes:

Suitable for swimming

Beach Action Value (BAV) investigation

Not suitable for swimming advisories

Beach closure

Known swimming location– not regularly sampled

Reference site

Currently, the following beaches are closed-off for swimming as some contained a consecutive single sample that reached over 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres, and others 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

Kits Point

Third Beach

English Bay

Trout Lake

Sunset Beach

Other Noted Beaches

VCH also notes a number of beach investigations that have a higher than expected sample result, although swimming is not restricted at this time. This includes Lions Bay and Locarno Beach.

You can check VCH’s interactive beach status map to see if the beach you’re heading to is under any other advisories.