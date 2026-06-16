If you were planning on making the most of the warm weather this week with a swim, you’ll have to cross one of Vancouver’s most popular beaches off your list.

Due to a spike in E.coli, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has released an advisory for this swimming spot. People are advised to avoid the water until further notice.

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Not Suitable for Swimming

“Every week from May through September, the water is sampled at many popular beaches throughout our region. Samples are tested for bacteria, which in turn tells us whether there is feces (poop) in the water from people, pets, or wildlife,” writes VCH on their page Public Beach Water Quality. “Feces in water can make people ill or cause infections, from swimming or playing in the water.”

There are a number of monitoring statuses that are assigned to locations, which includes:

Suitable for swimming

Beach Action Value (BAV) investigation

Not suitable for swimming advisories

Beach closure

Known swimming location– not regularly sampled

Reference site

Currently, Sunset Beach is under a not suitable for swimming advisory as it contained a consecutive single sample that reached over 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

Other Noted Beaches

VCH also notes a number of beach investigations that have a higher than expected sample result, although swimming is not restricted at this time. This includes locations like English Bay, Locarno Beach, Third Beach, and Trout Lake.

You can check VCH’s interactive beach status map to see if the beach you’re heading to is under any other advisories.

As of now, swimming is not advised for Sunset Beach, but people are still able to enjoy the beach itself.