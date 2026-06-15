This month is filled with tons of events, and it looks like Mother Nature wants to get in on the fun with June’s upcoming full “Strawberry Moon” that will be dazzling Metro Vancouver skies’ soon. After you hit up all those FIFA World Cup watch parties in the day, you can look to the sky at night and see a glowing full moon.

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Full Strawberry Moon in June

In spite of its name, the moon will unfortunately not be pink.

Instead, the name comes from Algonquin tribes, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“This ‘Strawberry Moon’ name has been used by Native American Algonquian tribes that live in the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries that are ready to be gathered. The Haida term Berries Ripen Moon reflects this as well. As flowers bloom and early fruit ripens, June is a time of great abundance for many.”

Other names for June’s full moon include the “Honey Moon” and the “Mead Moon,” which hail from Europe.

How and When to see the Moon

The moon will reach its peak illumination on June 29 at 4:56 P.M. PT.

Like with any celestial event, the full moon is best viewed without any light pollution around you. For optimal viewing, head to one of The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s (RASC) favourite sky-watching spots in Metro Vancouver.